Paris Police Fire Tear Gas at Yellow Vest Protesters on May Day - Video

The police used tear gas and began to push back the demonstrators after they started throwing bottles, firecrackers and fireworks.
Black bloc left-wing activists also joined the May Day demonstrators.
PARIS - Tensions entre #GiletsJaunes et forces de l’ordre. Les manifestants tentent de partir en manif sauvage.— Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) May 1, 2021
Intervention de la BRAVM puis gaz lacrymogène. #1erMai2021 pic.twitter.com/BUTfEYARKY
Tensions run high between protesters and police.@ClementLanot#GiletsJaunes #Paris #1erMai2021pic.twitter.com/utXztZzt9w— Vince2🍀🎗 (@Vince225368787) May 1, 2021
🇨🇵Disturbios y enfrentamientos con la policía en París durante la manifestación por el Día del Trabajador. A ella se han unido los principales sindicatos y los chalecos amarillos, entre otros colectivos. pic.twitter.com/KhHnT4yAGB— Descifrando la Guerra (@descifraguerra) May 1, 2021
#SputnikVidéo | Les tensions se poursuivent entre les FDO et les manifestants à Paris, l’un des participants a reçu l'aide des street medics— Sputnik France (@sputnik_fr) May 1, 2021
Pour en savoir plus: https://t.co/vUCkGoNLiC#manif1ermai #FêteDuTravail #1erMai pic.twitter.com/KH0ua8YSI2
Earlier, a Sputnik correspondet reported from the scene that supporters of Yellow Vest movement on Saturday have gathered for a May Day demonstration in Paris
May Day demonstrations, which did not take place in 2020 over the COVID-19 pandemic, are held across France on Saturday.
Yellow Vest activists gathered at 10:00 a.m. (08:00 GMT) at Square du Marechal Juin. The procession, surrounded by a dense ring of police officers, is moving toward Republic Square, where a general demonstration starts at 12:00 GMT.
The Yellow Vest protests started in France in late 2018 in response to rising fuel prices and grew to a series of violent demonstrations calling for various economic reforms. Even after the government surrendered to the protesters’ demands and abandoned fuel tax rise, people continued flooding the streets, demanding an increase in wages, higher pensions and even the resignation of Emmanuel Macron, whom the protesters repeatedly dubbed as "the president of the rich."
All comments
Show new comments (0)