Register
20:04 GMT18 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    activists of the Egyutt (Together) party tear down an ad by the Hungarian government against George Soros, in Budapest, Hungary

    Soros-Linked Group Accuses Hungary’s Orban of Using Spyware to Hack Journalists’ Phones

    © AP Photo / Pablo Gorondi
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    105
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106950/33/1069503324_0:236:4496:2765_1200x675_80_0_0_e308464e47d72d47f89fb476c469d97c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202107181083409958-soros-linked-group-accuses-hungarys-orban-of-using-spyware-to-hack-journalists-phones/

    Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros has a notoriously poor relationship with the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Budapest considers Soros a national security risk, and has accused his foundations of seeking to undermine Hungary’s democratic institutions. Soros’ interference in Hungarian politics goes back to the 1980s.

    The Guardian ran a story on Sunday accusing Hungarian authorities of using an advanced Israeli spyware suite known as Pegasus to illegally keep tabs on the communications of journalists, lawyers and at least one opposition figure.

    According to the outlet, leaked data and forensic analysis of smartphones by ‘Pegasus Project’, a collaborative investigation operated by the Paris-based journalism nonprofit Forbidden Stories, discovered that over a dozen Hungarian opposition figures were targeted in the hack attacks.

    What the report didn’t mention, however, is that that George Soros’ Open Society Foundations (OSF) is a donor to Forbidden Stories. Soros, 90, is known to have engaged in a decade-long battle with the Orban government as the latter has sought to restrict the liberal philanthropist’s activities on Hungarian territory.

    The alleged hack attacks reportedly targeted at least two journalists from Direkt36, a Hungarian partner of Pegasus Project which also receives cash from OSF, as well as the Rockefeller Brothers Fund and other ‘philanthropic foundations’.

    Screengrab of Direkt36.hu's 'Partners' page, listing Open Society Foundations and others among its partners.
    © Photo : Screengrab / direkt36.hu
    Screengrab of Direkt36.hu's 'Partners' page, listing Open Society Foundations and others among its partners.

    Szabolcs Panyi, one of the Direkt36 reporters said to have been targeted, said a forensic investigation determined that his phone was infected by Pegasus at least 11 times, each of them taking place several days after he requested government officials to comment on stories he was working on.

    George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundations listens to the conference after his speech entitled How to save the European Union as he attends the European Council On Foreign Relations Annual Council Meeting in Paris, Tuesday, May 29, 2018
    © AP Photo / Francois Mori
    Russian Security Council Chief Links Soros to Efforts to Destabilise Nations Worldwide, Including US
    According to Forbidden Stories’ analysis of leaked records, at least five Hungarian journalists, an opposition politician and ten lawyers were targeted. The phones of a photographer working for a foreign journalist and a Belgian-Canadian gender studies student was also allegedly hacked.

    A Hungarian government spokesman dismissed The Guardian’s reporting, saying Budapest was “not aware of any alleged data collection claimed by the request.”

    Pegasus Does Exist

    Sputnik has not been able to independently verify the claims made by The Guardian on the Hungarian government’s alleged use of Pegasus, but has reported extensively on the spyware package over the past five years. The powerful spyware’s existence was first revealed in 2016.

    In addition to allowing attackers to view all manner of content on a target’s phone, including photos, GPS location data and encrypted messages, the spyware lets hackers turn on the devices’ microphones and cameras, effectively turning users' own property into mobile viewing and listening devices. NSO Group, the Israel-based company behind the software, has long maintained that its programme is designed for use by governments to 'fight terrorism and organized crime'.

    The logo of the Israeli NSO Group company is displayed on a building where they had offices until few months ago in Herzliya, Israel, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016.
    © AP Photo / Daniella Cheslow
    Israeli Court Blocks Amnesty International Attempt to Curb Spyware Firm NSO
    However, the software package has reportedly also be used in less than kosher ways, with journalists, opposition figures and other individuals in Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Spain, India, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Morocco, the UAE and Rwanda, as well as Amnesty International, accusing governments and malicious actors of using the software to illegally spy on them. NSO Group has also been hit with complaints that its spyware can be used to mine data from Apple, Google, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft servers without notifying users.

    Commenting on the Hungarian hacking claims, NSO Group said that it “does not have access to the data of its customers’ targets,” and that it would “continue to investigate all credible claims of misuse and take appropriate action.”

    Related:

    Soros Bags Fortune Bidding Against UK Ticket Company as London Announces Railway Overhaul
    NYC Mayoral Candidate Who Warned City Was Being Built for Billionaires Gets Donation From Soros
    Virginia Prosecutor Reportedly Receives $200k Donation From Soros For His Attorney Campaign
    Philanthropists Including Gates, Soros Reportedly to Cover UK Aid Cuts to Save ‘Critical Projects’
    Why Would George Soros and Bill Gates Interfere With BoJo's Foreign Aid Cuts?
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    No Coup for You
    No Coup for You
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse