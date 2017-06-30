Mexican Opposition Accuses Government of Wiretapping Phones

© AFP 2017/ CDC We All Fall Down: New Mexico Reports Three Cases of Deadly Plague

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — An opposition leader in Mexico on Thursday pointed the finger at the national government after phones of several politicians were allegedly targeted with government-exclusive spyware.

"It is unacceptable to try to infect phones of National Action Party members with a program that only the government can be licensed to use," PAN president Ricardo Anaya said.

Citizen Lab, a Canadian communication tech researcher, released a report earlier in the day, identifying the other two targets as the party’s communications chief Fernando Rodriguez and its senator Roberto Gil Zuarth.

The researcher said all three were sent text messages between June and July 2016 that contained links to an Israeli-sold spyware called Pegasus. It stressed the program was government-exclusive. The program was reportedly sold to Mexican authorities to probe criminals and terrorists.

Citizen Lab conducted an investigation into hacking allegations and published another report on June 19, which revealed similar attacks on prominent journalists and lawyers in Mexico and the United States.