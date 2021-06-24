Register
24 June 2021
    France's President Emmanuel Macron addresses the media as he arrives on the first day of the European Union summit at The European Council Building in Brussels, Belgium June 24, 2021.

    France's Macron Says EU-Russia Dialogue Is Necessary for European Stability

    © REUTERS / POOL
    Europe
    by
    0 61
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/18/1083235831_0:0:2961:1667_1200x675_80_0_0_b0696db52d7acb2885e87e7527fcce5c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202106241083235628-frances-macron-says-eu-russia-dialogue-is-necessary-for-european-stability/

    Media reported earlier that France and Germany proposed a "structured discussion" between EU leaders and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and are trying to persuade the opposing EU nations to present a united face in the talks. The reports, however, have not been officially confirmed.

    French President Emmanuel Macron said he believes that a conversation between the EU and Russia is required to protect the bloc's stability and interests.

    Macron told reporters on the sidelines of the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday that Russia was discussed at the meeting, which was attended by all 27 European presidents, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and European Council President Charles Michel.

    "We assume this dialogue is necessary for the stability of the European continent and to defend our interests as Europe. I think this is the right way to move forward," he said.

    The French president noted that the likely dialogue will proceed according to demanding European standards.

    "It will be demanding because we will not give up any of our values," he added.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during arrivals for a conference on Libya at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
    © AP Photo / Jens Meyer
    Germany, France, Austria Back Idea of Russia-EU Summit, Say 'Direct' Dialogue is Needed
    "We cannot remain in a purely reactive logic with regard to Russia on a case-by-case basis," Macron stressed, apparently referring to the EU and Russia's outstanding contentious issues, such as the Crimea issue, Western accusations of human rights violations against opposition figures in Russia, and the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. "I hope that we can, with real European unity and coordination, have this ...dialogue."

    Macron said the first EU summit with Putin since January 2014 would be a chance for conversation revival, especially in light of the constructive summit between Putin and US President Joe Biden last week, and earned support from Austria's chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

    © Sputnik / Alexey Nikolsky
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron during the official ceremony at the Elysee Palace.
    According to a draft of the summit declaration reported by Reuters, EU leaders nevertheless will ask the European Commission and the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell for "options for additional restrictive measures, including economic sanctions" against Russia.

    Following the reunification of Crimea in 2014, the EU imposed economic sanctions on the Russian energy, financial, and arms industries, as well as individual sanctions against Russian officials. Moscow has repeatedly stressed the double standards of such measures and their lack of any legal basis, noting that the sanctions are counterproductive for EU-Russia relations.

    Over the years, the EU has been chastised by some for its lack of cohesion in its reaction to relations with the Kremlin. But, despite all the sanctions and active opposition to contacts on the part of Poland and the Baltic states, relations between Moscow and Europe have continued to develop in the practical mainstream of trade and joint economic projects.

    Macron's comments came just as tensions escalated between London and Moscow in the Black Sea after the UK's HMS Defender approached within around 10 nautical miles of the Crimean shoreline and roughly 15 kilometers of the Russian Black Sea Fleet's home base in Sevastopol, putting the warship about two nautical miles inside Russian waters.

    A Russian border patrol vessel fired warning shots after the British destroyer crossed Russian maritime borders, and a Su-24M attack aircraft carried out a fake bombing run against the warship, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated. The Russian government also called the UK's actions a provocation.

    As per British officials, the warship was making "innocent passage" through "Ukrainian territorial seas," though they have provided a series of conflicting and contradictory claims about the destroyer's conduct during the incident.

    A still image taken from a video released by Russia's Defence Ministry allegedly shows British Royal Navy's Type 45 destroyer HMS Defender filmed from a Russian military aircraft in the Black Sea, June 23, 2021
    © Photo : RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY
    A still image taken from a video released by Russia's Defence Ministry allegedly shows British Royal Navy's Type 45 destroyer HMS Defender filmed from a Russian military aircraft in the Black Sea, June 23, 2021

    On Thursday, the Russian envoy to the Vienna talks on military security and arms control Konstantin Gavrilov warned the UK that Russia may drop bombs on British warships if they test it again in the Black Sea.

    "... next time bombs — if we do choose to go that way — will be dropped on target and not in a ship’s path," Gavrilov said.

    A life-size cardboard cutout of Britney Spears is seen as fans and supporters gather outside the County Courthouse in Los Angeles, California on June 23, 2021, during a scheduled hearing in Spears' conservatorship case.
    'I Just Want My Life Back': Court Hearing on Britney Spears' Conservatorship
    Saturday Night Frustrations
    Saturday Night Frustrations
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
