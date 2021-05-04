Russian Ambassador to France Summoned by Foreign Ministry Over Sanctions Against European Officials

Russia’s Ambassador to France Alexey Meshkov has been summoned to the French Foreign Ministry over the restrictive measures Moscow has introduced against European officials, the ministry announced. During a meeting, which occurred on 3 May, a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry said Paris had expressed concerns over Russia’s decision to introduce limits on the number of employees that can be hired at diplomatic missions in the country.
In addition, the French Foreign Ministry condemned Moscow’s decision to bar eight EU citizens from entering Russia, including European Parliament President David Sassoli and Jacques Maire, a member of the French delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. Paris emphasised that such measures are unlikely to defuse tensions between Moscow and Europe, and said it expects the Kremlin to display "responsible" behaviour in the current situation.
