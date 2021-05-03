Register
17:44 GMT03 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    EU Summons Russian Envoy to Condemn Moscow’s Entry Ban on European Officials

    © REUTERS / Francois Lenoir
    Europe
    Get short URL
    2114
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0a/1082304836_0:238:3103:1984_1200x675_80_0_0_cee16622689f4ef910fafbe9e1ee999d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202105031082791698-eu-summons-russian-envoy-to-condemn-moscows-entry-ban-on-european-officials/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Senior EU officials summoned the Russian ambassador to the bloc, Vladimir Chizhov, on Monday to criticise Moscow’s decision to ban eight European citizens from entering the country, in retaliation to similar EU sanctions.

    European Commission Secretary-General Ilze Juhansone and External Action Service Secretary-General Stefano Sannino informed the diplomat of the "strong rejection and firm condemnation by the EU institutions and EU Member States of this decision."

    "The EU reserves the right to take appropriate measures in response", the statement read.

    The EU functionaries also expressed their "grave concern for the cumulative impact" of Russia's expulsion of Czech diplomats and the Russian president's executive order related to "unfriendly states" on Brussels-Moscow relations.

    Russia’s Permanent Mission to the European Union issued a statement after the bloc summoned the Russian envoy, saying that Moscow is ready for joint work to address the "unhealthy situation" in bilateral relations with Brussels.

    "We stressed the importance of diplomatic efforts to rectify the current unhealthy situation in the dialogue between Moscow and Brussels. The Russian side reaffirmed its readiness for this endeavour", the mission said in a statement.

    European Union flags flap in the wind as two gardeners work on the outside of EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
    EU Says Reserves Right to Respond to Russia's Entry Ban for Eight EU Officials
    According to the statement, the officials discussed the current state of bilateral relations and voiced regret over "the recently intensified trend towards their deterioration." Chizhov also provided additional explanations regarding the entry ban on EU officials.

    On Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry handed a note on reciprocal steps in connection with the anti-Russian sanctions to the head of EU Delegation to Russia, Markus Ederer.

    Prior to this, the ministry published a list of eight EU citizens who were banned from entering Russia. This step was taken in response to the restrictive measures introduced by the EU Council on 2 March and 22 March against six Russian citizens.

    Tags:
    Sanctions, EU
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Radiological examination of an ancient mummy, said to have been found in royal tombs in Thebes in Upper Egypt, has proved it is the body of a pregnant woman.
    Mummy-to-be: Scans Reveal Preserved Egyptian Woman in Warsaw Museum Was Pregnant
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse