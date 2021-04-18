Russia to Announce Response Measures to Expulsion of Diplomats From Czech Republic Soon, Moscow Says

The spat between Russia and the Czech Republic became tense after Prague accused Moscow of involvement in an explosion at an ammunition depot in Vrbetice in 2014, where two Czech nationals were killed.

MOSCOW, April 18 (Sputnik) - The Czech ambassador to Russia was summoned to the Foreign Ministry on Sunday, a source told journalists in Moscow.

"We have learned that the Czech ambassador has been summoned to the Foreign Ministry," they said, without providing any details.

The Czech government announced on Saturday the expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats over their alleged role in a 2014 ammo depot explosion, where two Czech nationals were killed.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in the wake of the expulsion that there would be consequences.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia would shortly set out its reciprocal measures with regard to the diplomats' expulsion from Prague. "It was crucial to clearly respond to such steps, whereas the exact realisation of it will come, I think, in the near future", Zakharova told Rossiya-1.

Amid the diplomatic spat, Czech police also put two Russians, Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, on the wanted list, but stopped short of saying directly whether they had anything to do with the 2014 blast.

According to a statement from the Czech authorities, the two Russian nationals were in the country in October 2014 - first in Prague, and then in the Moravian-Silesian Region and the Zlin Region.

They both allegedly used at least two passports.