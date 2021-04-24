Register
19:28 GMT24 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny and his Chief of Staff Leonid Volkov

    Mischief Managed: Dutch MPs Fooled by Deepfake Prank, Thought They Were Talking to Navalny's Ally

    © Sputnik / Anton Stekov
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/18/1082714893_0:9:1858:1054_1200x675_80_0_0_97997a78133b6618eb1a0dad2f3460e0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202104241082715039-mischief-managed-dutch-mps-fooled-by-deepfake-prank-thought-they-were-talking-to-navalnys-ally/

    The real chief of staff for the Russian opposition figure alleged that the well-known pranksters Vovan and Lexus, who often fool foreign politicians, were behind the act. The two have not commented on the allegations of their involvement, but they have never used deepfake technology for their pranks in the past.

    Members of the Dutch Parliament's Permanent Committee for Foreign Affairs were "infuriated" when they learned that they had not actually spoken to Navalny's Chief of Staff Leonid Volkov, but with a prankster who posed as Volkov in a video conference, apparently using deepfake technology, de Volkskrant newspaper reported.

    Despite the incident, which was originally reported by local media on 23 April and confirmed later by the parliament, the lawmakers still want to hold talks with Volkov, only this time for real. The top ally of the Russian opposition figure has so far not responded to the offer.

    Not the First Time

    However, the Dutch lawmakers are not the only victims of the "fake Volkov", who also spoke last month with lawmakers in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, as well as with the chair of the UK's Foreign Affairs Committee, Tom Tugendhat. The fact that he was not a real representative of Navalny's team was uncovered only this week.

    It is unclear, however, who is behind the spate of prank calls made under the name of Volkov, who was in charge of organising the recent unauthorised (and thus illegal) demonstrations in Russian cities on 21 April. Pranked British lawmaker Tom Tugendhat alleged that it was the Kremlin's attempt to discredit Navalny's team, but failed to provide any evidence to back his claim.

    Navalny's Chief of Staff Leonid Volkov
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya
    Navalny's Chief of Staff Leonid Volkov

    Volkov himself alleged on 22 April that the famous Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus (their real names are Vladimir Krasnov and Alexey Stolyarov), who are known for successfully fooling a number of Western politicians and activists posing as well-known personalities, were behind the act. The duo previously tried to trick the president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the OSCE, Peter Lord Bowness, under the guise of Volkov, but their plans were busted.

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth attends a ceremony to mark her official birthday at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, June 13, 2020
    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    Russian Pranksters Suggest US Senator Sanction UK Queen After Oprah Interview
    The two pranksters have not released any videos related to the spate of pranks on European lawmakers nor have they commented on the claims of their involvement. The duet has also never used deepfake technology, which allows a person's face to be replaced with the face of anyone else, in any of their pranks to fool their victims. Rather, their pranks usually avoid any video contact at all and rely only on voice acting and on the influence of the accent of the speaker being impersonated in order to hide their true identities. 

    Related:

    Live Updates: Unauthorised Rallies in Support of Alexei Navalny Held Across Russia
    France Not Ruling Out New EU Sanctions Against Russia Over Navalny
    Germany Provided Moscow With No Information on Navalny in 8 Months, Russian Envoy to OPCW Says
    Navalny Transferred From Prison to Hospital for Inmates, Russian Detention Authority Says
    Navalny-Affiliated Russian NPOs Plotting Colour Revolution Orchestrated From Abroad, Prosecutors Say
    Tags:
    prank, Netherlands, Leonid Volkov, Russia, Deepfakes
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Queen Elizabeth II Turns 95: Monarch, Mother, Source of Inspiration for Millions
    Presidential Slip
    Presidential Slip
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse