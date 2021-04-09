Register
08:29 GMT09 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    White House Chief Medical Adviser on Covid-19 Dr. Anthony Fauci listens as US President Joe Biden (out of frame) speaks about the 50 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine shot administered in the US during an event commemorating the milestone in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, 25 February 2021.

    'America First' Inoculation Approach Threatens Future Cooperation, Swedish Vaccine Coordinator Says

    © AFP 2021 / SAUL LOEB
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    280
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/05/1082266983_0:89:2987:1770_1200x675_80_0_0_027b18639e1aacdde5ad21c89cfd8266.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202104091082578220-america-first-inoculation-approach-threatens-future-cooperation-swedish-vaccine-coordinator-says/

    According to Richard Bergström, the “vaccine nationalism” practised by the US and the UK is dangerous as it undermines mutual trust and limits the ability to jointly combat possible mutations.

    Sweden's vaccine coordinator Richard Bergström has voiced his disappointment with the US approach to vaccination, which he called “America First”.

    While hailing the international vaccine rollout as “a triumph of human cooperation”, he berated the US for closing its borders and disallowing the export of vaccines, in stark contrast to the EU nations.

    “It came like a bolt from the blue when the US forbade the export of vaccines, even though doses started to go to Mexico and Canada last week,” Bergström told the news outlet Bulletin.

    According to Bergström, this approach is tantamount to “vaccine nationalism” and threatens future cooperation.

    “I think it may feel right, in the short term, to close its borders and have your own citizens vaccinated first. But in the long run, it's a disaster. This pandemic will not be a one-time event. Now we have seen these mutations appear. So far, we know that existing vaccines work on them. But what happens when we get a mutation that existing vaccines do not control?” Bergström mused.

    “That's 'America first'. The New York Times recently wrote that there are 30 million Astra Zeneca doses just waiting. There are no scheduled plans for them to go out. Yesterday I saw media reports that there were 90 million doses just waiting to be launched. They are unused”, Bergström said, calling it a “scandal”.

    The EU, he emphasised, went a completely different way, receiving 80 million doses and exporting almost 80 million doses simultaneously.

    According to Bergström, “vaccine nationalism” undermines trust and limits the ability to jointly combat possible mutations.

    “Who will be able to trust the United States in the future? And will we be able to trust the UK?”, he mused, alluding to AstraZeneca's delivery problems and contract controversy. Earlier in March, AstraZeneca informed Brussels that the UK was using a clause in its supply contract that prevents exports of its vaccines until the British market is fully served.

    In the US, nearly 110 million people or 33 percent of the population have received at least one dose, with nearly 60 million or 18 percent of the population fully vaccinated.

    In the UK, nearly 32 million people (22 percent of the population) have been given the first dose, with 6 million (4 percent) being fully inoculated.

    Sweden has managed to inoculate about 13 percent of its 10-million-strong population with the first dose; 5.5 percent are fully vaccinated. However, it recently delayed its initial goal to vaccinate its adult population as well as children in the risk groups before mid-summer to due to lags in vaccine delivery.

    Tags:
    vaccines, UK, US, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood stands in a giant bird cage in protest against the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the US, outside the Old Bailey, in London, Tuesday, 21 July 2020.
    Anarchy in UK: Iconic Designer Vivienne Westwood Turns 80
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse