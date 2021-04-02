Register
06:45 GMT02 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A Palestinian man walks past street art showing doctors mask-clad due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in the Nusseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on November 16, 2020.

    Swedish Researcher Warns COVID-19 Will Be 'a Fond Caress' in Comparison With Next Pandemic

    © AFP 2021 / MOHAMMED ABED
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0a/1082298488_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_5a78f41f2f39bf76f038fc793b59501a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202104021082517185-swedish-researcher-warns-covid-19-will-be-a-fond-caress-in-comparison-with-next-pandemic/

    As the most likely explanation for several of the most recent pandemics, including Ebola, Zika, and COVID-19, being that viruses jump species from wild animals to humans, Professor Björn Olsen urged to limit potential exposure and warned of the dangers associated with wet markets.

    Björn Olsen, a Swedish professor of infectious diseases at Uppsala University, has warned of future pandemics, triggered by a new influenza virus.

    According to Olsen, the scope and the effect of future pandemics may overshadow that of COVID-19, with its millions of deaths, lasting lockdowns, and countless restrictions on travelling and public life.

    "Then the corona pandemic will be like a fond caress in comparison", Björn Olsen told national broadcaster SVT.

    In calling the pandemic imminent, Olsen ventured it will be triggered by a flu virus, something that could be deeply problematic.

    "A flu is incredibly contagious. If it is a new flu where there is no herd immunity at all, it will be able to spread faster through all different age groups", Olsen mused.

    While viruses transmitted from animals to humans are generally believed to have become more common as humans continue to ravage untouched nature, Olsen warned that food markets pose a particular danger. Via the large wet markets with slaughtered wild animals, the risk of viruses jumping species and infecting humans is great. The most likely explanation for several of the world's most recent pandemics such as Ebola, Zika, and COVID-19 is that viruses have spread from wild animals to humans.

    "The food markets are a gigantic public health problem. Not just for biodiversity", Björn Olsen mused.

    As a precaution against coronaviruses, Olsen suggested limiting exposure to animals that can potentially infect humans, which includes switching to locally produced meat.

    "If we try to eat more locally produced, the points of contact for new pandemics will decrease. But we also need a monitoring system where you look for problematic viruses and problems with a more aggressive sampling", Olsen mused.

    So far, Asia has been in international focus as the area where several recent pandemics including SARS and COVID originated, but a new report points out East and West Africa as the next hotbed of crisis. Here, cities grow rapidly, rainforests are being devastated, and the climate changes as a result of forests being felled in search of new agricultural land. Humans and animals are increasingly becoming crowded together.

    In particular, rapid urbanisation and swift population growth, alongside climate change, led researchers to single out coastal cities in West Africa as the next crisis hotspot for a pandemic.

    Professor Björn Olsen previously emerged as a staunch critic of the Swedish approach to battling the coronavirus. Olsen claimed that the Swedish authorities failed to understand the seriousness of the situation, and reiterated his criticism several times, suggesting that the pandemic wasn't handled well enough, allowing a spread that could have been potentially avoided. In particular, he slammed Sweden's initial strategy of attaining herd immunity as "dangerous and unrealistic".

    So far, COVID-19 has harvested close to 2.8 million deaths worldwide.

    Related:

    Deadly Violence in Sweden Reaches All-Time High During Pandemic Year
    Life Expectancy in Sweden Falls For the First Time in Half a Century Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    Tags:
    flu, pandemic, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Former US President Barack Obama winks as he tells a joke about his place of birth during the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, DC, 28 April 2012.
    Quipsters-in-Chief: Politicians Who Know How to Crack a Joke
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse