Register
13:59 GMT10 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    German Authorities Beef Up Bundestag Police Guard After US Capitol Protest

    © REUTERS / FABRIZIO BENSCH
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0a/1081720758_0:175:3060:1895_1200x675_80_0_0_103c59af30cdb45a0eba3caaa35667bf.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202101101081720793-german-authorities-beef-up-bundestag-police-guard-after-us-capitol-protest/

    A German newspaper report suggested moves to reinforce the police guard at the Reichstag building in Berlin was in response to the occupation of the US Capitol building during Wednesday's Stop the Steal protests in Washington DC. But in August, anti-lockdown protesters forced their way into the seat of the Bundestag.

    Germany's lower house of parliament has beefed up security — several days after protesters prompted an evacuation of the US Congress as it met to confirm Joe Biden as president-elect.

    Bundestag President Wolfgang Schaeuble informed Bundestag members in a letter, quoted by Sunday newspaper Bild am Sonntag.

    “Berlin state police have arranged for a reinforcement of their forces around the Reichstag building,” the seat of the Bundestag, Schaeuble wrote.

    The speaker has also reportedly asked the Foreign Ministry for a report on Wednesday's protests at the US Capitol building in Washington DC, to “clarify with the federal government and the state of Berlin what conclusions should be drawn for Bundestag security”.

    A Bundestag spokeswoman confirmed Schaeuble had written to MPs, but would not comment on the contents of the letter.

    Tensions remain high in the US after several hundred people surrounded the seat of the US Congress and forced their way inside following a far-larger rally in support of US President Donald Trump's claims of ballot fraud in the November 3 presidential election. 

    Protester Ashli Babbitt, a 35-year-old US Air Force veteran, was shot by Capitol police on Wednesday while trying to climb through a broken internal window to get to the House of Representatives chamber. She later died in hospital.

    A 42-year-old police officer, Brian Sicknick, also died in hospital after being injured during scuffles with protesters. Three other people died of "medical emergencies" during the day of mostly-peaceful protests. Three people, icluding self-styled "QAnon shaman" Jake Angeli, have so far been charged with disorder offences.  

    But Wednesday's events in Washington may not be the prime motive for ramping up security at the Bundestag.

    During a protest against COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in late August, several hundred of the 38,000-strong crowd managed to barge past police into the building. Some carried the old imperial German Reichsflagge, used as a banner by the far-right Reichsbürger movement.

    US President-elect Joe Biden speaks to reporters as he announces more nominees and appointees during a news conference at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, 11 December 2020
    © REUTERS / MIKE SEGAR
    Biden Calls Capitol Raiders ‘White Supremacists, Anti-Semites’, Demands Prosecution
    The Reichstag building was the seat of the German legislature from 1894 to 1933, when it was destroyed by a fire. The building was finally restored in the 1990s and resumed its role as Bundestag in 1999.

    Then-Chancellor Adolph Hitler's Nazi government blamed the 1933 fire on the German Communist Party, and used it as a pretext to seize absolute power and overthrow the Weimar Republic, establishing the short-lived Third Reich. Before gaining power, Nazi MPs had staged disruptions on the Reichstag floor.

    Related:

    Bundestag MP Likens US’s Threats Against Berlin Over Nord Stream 2 to ‘Declaration of Economic War’
    West’s Triumphalism After German Reunification Was 'Serious Mistake', Bundestag Lawmaker Says
    Russia Blacklists Germany's Top Security, Intelligence Officials Over Bundestag "Hacking" Sanctions
    Tags:
    US Congress, US Capitol, Wolfgang Schaeuble, Reichstag, Bundestag
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Trump supporters gesture to US Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, 6 January 2021
    Violent Certification: How Pro-Trump Protests in DC Turned Into Chaos as Capitol Building Stormed
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse