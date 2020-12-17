Register
11:02 GMT17 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf. (File)

    Swedish King Scolds Government Over COVID-19 Pandemic: 'I Believe We Have Failed'

    © AFP 2020 / FRANCISCO LEONG
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    161
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202012171081488637-swedish-king-scolds-government-over-covid-19-pandemic-i-believe-we-have-failed/

    In an eyebrow-raising speech that many interpreted as outright criticism of the government, Carl XVI Gustaf emphasised that the Swedish people have “suffered terribly” and lost many lives.

    In a recent speech to the nation, 74-year-old King Carl XVI Gustaf described 2020 as a terrible year, emphasising that Sweden has failed to save lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

    “I believe we have failed. We have a large number of people who have died, and that is terrible. It is something we all suffer together”, Carl XVI Gustaf said, as quoted by national broadcaster SVT.

    “The Swedish people have suffered enormously in difficult conditions”, he added. “You think of all the people who have been unable to say farewell to their deceased family members. I think it is a heavy and traumatic experience not to be able to say a warm goodbye”, he added about the public health restrictions.

    The Swedish King's statement raised eyebrows, as many interpreted it as criticism of the government, something the Swedish monarch, who has ruled since 1973, doesn't traditionally engage in.

    “It is startling and unusual of him to speak in this way. According to the constitution, his role is to be a symbolic figure, not speak politically”, Henrik Wenander, professor of public law at Lund University, told SVT. “It is clear that this will have an impact”, Wenander mused.

    Johan T. Lindwall, editor-in-chief of the newspaper Svensk Damtidning, was also amazed by the monarch's statement.

    “I am surprised that he in his role as head of state makes such a sharp statement. It will be interpreted as criticism of the current government that has the ultimate responsibility for the strategy”, Lindwall said, recalling the 2004 tsunami in Southeast Asia as the last time when the king made critical remarks.

    However, Carl XVI Gustaf's comments are consistent with the first interim report of the co-called “Corona Commission”, which was set up this summer to evaluate Sweden's efforts to stop the spread of the infection.

    According to the report, the elderly care has long suffered from major structural shortcomings and was “ill-equipped” to deal with a pandemic. The commission noted that the government bears the ultimate responsibility for the failure of the strategy to protect the elderly so far, Swedish Radio noted.

    Among other things, there was no national overview of the municipalities' preparedness to face a pandemic and the state authorities for not attempting to obtain a comprehensive plan. The measures taken by the Swedish government and its agencies in the spring came too late and were insufficient, according to the report.

    “Elderly care was largely left alone to deal with the crisis situation”, the commission wrote.

    Some 90 percent of the more than 7,800 Swedes who have died so far with the diagnosis COVID-19 have been 70 years or older. Half of them lived in specialised housing.

    Sweden, a nation of just over 10 million, has seen close to 350,000 COVID-19 cases and 7,802 fatalities. In November, the Nordic nation, which has long stood out from the rest of the world in its laissez-faire approach to tackling the coronavirus, with no lockdowns and mostly recommendations, saw its highest excess mortality since the 1918 Spanish flu.

    With COVID-19 being the third-highest cause of death behind only cancer and cardiovascular diseases, the Swedish government moved from recommendations to explicit bans, as a new batch of restrictions was introduced in late November.

    Related:

    Sweden Says COVID-19 Restrictions Will Remain for 'At Least a Year'
    Swedish Students Suspected of Willfully Spreading COVID to Become Immune Ahead of Prom
    Sweden Introduces 'Unheard-of Restrictions of Personal Freedom' Amid Record COVID-19 Spread
    Tags:
    COVID-19, coronavirus, King Carl XVI Gustaf, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    President-elect Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden gesture to supporters Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.
    Meet Joe Biden, the Next President of the United States
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse