Register
05:42 GMT26 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A man wearing a protective mask walks past the Royal Swedish Opera, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Stockholm, Sweden, April 27, 2020

    'Swedish Model Not the Smartest': Ex-State Epidemiologist Reverses Herself on Lockdown Strategy

    © REUTERS / TT NEWS AGENCY
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Countries Ease Lockdown Measures While COVID-19 Cases Surpass 4 Mln Worldwide (131)
    112
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107921/66/1079216643_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_579c501f89aced3948fdf1370cc29d43.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202005261079416989-swedish-model-not-the-smartest-ex-state-epidemiologist-reverses-herself-on-lockdown-strategy/

    Annika Linde, former Swedish state epidemiologist, was initially supportive of Sweden's no-lockdown strategy in a bid to achieve herd immunity, but made a u-turn as the death tally in the nation grew much higher than in neighbouring states.

    Former Swedish state epidemiologist Annika Linde has slammed the country's maverick COVID-19 strategy of no lockdowns and mostly voluntary measures relying on hand hygiene and social distancing, as the death toll in the Sweden reached 4,029.

    Linde, 72, who served as state epidemiologist between 2005 and 2013, described the Swedish model as “not the smartest in all respects” and pointed out that Sweden's neighbours “succeeded quite well” in limiting the disease's rampage by imposing weeks-long lockdowns.

    Doing the same for a month's time, according to Linde, would have allowed to protect the most vulnerable. Now it's “too late” to impose lockdowns due to the spread of the disease, she ventured.

    Linde suggested that Sweden relied too much on people following the authorities' recommendations instead of enforcing mandatory restrictions. This relaxed response, she mused, resulted in people failing to comprehend the severity of the situation and stay at home and undertake more drastic measures to stop the spread of the virus.

    “It reveals huge coordination deficiencies where one blames the other. And basically, it's the government that allowed this to happen”, Linde said in her interview with Dagens Nyheter.

    Linde, who during her tenure guided her country through the swine flu and SARS, initially supported the plan of ultimately reaching herd immunity at some point by exposing the population to the virus, calling it “a good strategy”. Later, however, Linde changed her mind, as the death toll grew.

    According to the country's Public Health Agency, almost half of the country's fatalities linked to COVID-19 occurred in residential homes and elderly care.

    “This was like a dream, that we could protect the elderly, with very little basis in reality”, Linde told The Guardian, commenting on her country's soft-touch approach.

    The Swedish authorities, with state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell in the lead, initially put their faith in herd immunity, voicing hope of reaching it first in May, then in June. However, merely 7.3 percent of the people tested appeared to have antibodies in Stockholm, the city hit the hardest, which is far less than expected. In a recent interview with Swedish Radio, Tegnell, a polarising yet symbolic figure both revered and hated for his strategy, said that Sweden found itself in a “terrible situation”.

    Accumulated coronavirus deaths in Sweden have been many times higher relative to the size of the population than in its Nordic neighbours, with Sweden's 4,029 deaths pitted against merely 235 in Norway.

    Sweden has seen close to 34,000 confirmed cases, but Tegnell himself has repeatedly stressed that the number may be much higher due to selective testing methods.

    Topic:
    Countries Ease Lockdown Measures While COVID-19 Cases Surpass 4 Mln Worldwide (131)

    Related:

    Professor Urges Sweden to Change Its COVID-19 Strategy Labelled 'Darwinist'
    'Sugar Dating': Sweden Sounds the Alarm Over Coronavirus-Induced Underage Prostitution
    Tags:
    immunity, coronavirus, COVID-19, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Alina Zagitova free skating at the 2019 Grand Prix final in Turin.
    Beauty, Grace, and Youth: Russia's Gold-Winning Figure Skating Treasure Alina Zagitova
    No Mask Bask
    No Mask Bask
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse