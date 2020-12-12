Register
11:58 GMT12 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    George Soros (File)

    George Soros Slams Polish-Hungarian Win in EU Budget Talks as 'Merkel's Surrender'

    © CC BY-SA 3.0 / Niccolò Caranti / George Soros
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    201
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107006/55/1070065503_0:42:1279:761_1200x675_80_0_0_05688d196385bf22f69edc8452d2fa22.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202012121081437261-george-soros-slams-polish-hungarian-win-in-eu-budget-talks-as-merkels-surrender/

    Brussels was forced to back down on its "rule-of-law requirements", originally imposed on member states so as to disburse pandemic relief funds, after Hungary and Poland suggested they could make the entire EU budget bill a no-go by vetoing it.

    Hungarian-American philanthropist George Soros has referred to Hungary and Poland finally forcing the EU to abandon its move to make coronavirus relief conditional on the "rule of law" criteria as Germany's "surrender", according to an op-ed in Project Syndicate.

    The financier, who has been sponsoring so-called "open society" causes all around the world, insisted the development was "the worst of all possible worlds", proceeding to blame German Chancellor Angela Merkel personally for the outcome of the talks, saying she had "caved in to Hungarian and Polish extortion".

    French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel take a break on a balcony of Merkel's office after a meeting in the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, April 19, 2018
    © AP Photo / Michael Sohn
    French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel take a break on a balcony of Merkel's office after a meeting in the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, April 19, 2018

    He suggested Merkel was currently "something of the sole main decision-maker for the EU" as France's Emmanuel Macron had been "temporarily distracted by the laicite issue", Soros wrote, thereby referring to French secularism principles and the way they have of late been undermined by Islamist terror.

    He took special aim at Hungarian PM Viktor Orban and his "kleptocratic regime", which he alleged "has stolen and misappropriated vast sums during his decade in power" while lambasting Poland's Law and Justice (PiS) government as hugely "illiberal".

    Poland and Hungary are "brazenly challenging the values on which the European Union has been built", Soros went on in his strongly-worded rant, rounding it off by "expressing the moral outrage that people who believed in the EU as the protector of European and universal values must feel".

    Rule of Law: What's in It

    The European Commission initially introduced "rule-of-law requirements" on member states for the effective distribution of pandemic recovery funds.

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaking at European People's Party's meeting (File photo).
    © CC BY 2.0 / European People's Party
    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaking at European People's Party's meeting (File photo).

    Hungary and Poland were deemed as the two primary targets of the proposed mechanism, especially in the wake of the European central authorities launching proceedings against Warsaw in 2017 and Budapest in 2018 over doubts about the independence of judges in the two countries.

    The countries have also been at loggerheads with Brussels over their laws on media, and LGBTQI rights, among other socio-political issues. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban fumed that Brussels was attempting to make supporting immigration a crucial part of the rule of law mechanism, with his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki having previously called the rule of law initiative a "discretionary" mechanism relying on solely "arbitrary, politically motivated criteria".

    Budapest and Warsaw proceeded to threaten to veto the entire seven-year EU budget in protest, making Brussels step back.

    EU Budget Woes Amid Bloc's Uncertain Future

    Last week, in another opinion piece for The Guardian, Soros also addressed the financial issues in the European bloc, largely doubting the latter's future and its ability to ever fully pay off investors' bonds, especially amidst the pandemic.

    The billionaire previously argued that the EU should opt for "perpetual bonds", with the practice largely meaning that the lion's share of borrowed sums would never be repaid, only the annual interest rates would. The underlying idea is that the EU would last forever, and thus go on fulfilling its financial obligations before its lenders. Yet, now the situation has U-turned, Soros asserted, apparently referring to the tensions between Poland and Hungary and the rest of the 27-strong bloc.

    EU commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, left, welcomes George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundation, prior to a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels on Thursday, April 27, 2017
    © AP Photo / Olivier Hoslet, Pool
    EU commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, left, welcomes George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundation, prior to a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels on Thursday, April 27, 2017

    The government of Hungary, Soros' country of birth, has in recent years taken drastic action against the financier's multiple locally-based NGOs, including his Central European Unversity. Soros turned to Brussels for help at one point, and back in October, the European Court of Justice rejected the Hungarian education reform that compelled Soros to relocate the university to Austria. Budapest fumed in response, slamming Brussels for "executing the Soros Plan", as follows from government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs' written comments.

    'Liberal Fuehrer' Soros

    Hungarian culture commissioner Szilard Demeter has since doubled down on the accusations, depicting Europe in an op-ed last month as "George Soros' gas chamber", and calling the financier "the liberal Fuehrer".

    "Poison gas flows from the capsule of a multicultural open society, which is deadly to the European way of life", he wrote in the since retracted piece.

    The allegorical comments landed him in hot water: the opposition instantly called for his firing while the American Jewish Committee in Central Europe and the International Auschwitz Committee insisted that he should apologise.

    Related:

    Hungarian Official's 'Europe is George Soros' Gas Chamber' Remark Draws Israeli Ire
    Hungarian Government Slams George Clooney as Soros' 'Political' Mouthpiece Over Criticism of Orban
    EU Budget Crunch: George Soros Changes Mind on European Perpetual Bonds, Doubts Bloc's Future
    Brussels Reportedly Advises EU Members to Lure UK Into New Talks If No Post-Brexit Deal Comes Along
    Tags:
    finances, budget, EU, veto, George Soros
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year Later After The Coronavirus Outbreak
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year After Coronavirus Outbreak
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse