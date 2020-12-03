Register
12:13 GMT03 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundation, waits for the start of a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels on Thursday, April 27, 2017

    EU Budget Crunch: George Soros Changes Mind on European Perpetual Bonds, Doubts Bloc's Future

    © AP Photo / Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106145/81/1061458187_0:152:4116:2468_1200x675_80_0_0_6c66e3dd73ad6ebf18510e05c9ac6e3b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202012031081346397-eu-budget-crunch-george-soros-changes-mind-on-european-perpetual-bonds-doubts-blocs-future/

    The Hungarian-American investor has stressed that lenders will eagerly buy bonds from entities whose long-term existence and prosperity are certain, which is not currently the case with the EU. However, such a goal "is worth striving for", Soros acknowledged.

    George Soros has apparently had a change of heart over the European Union's financial portfolio and how the bloc should cover the costs of the raging coronavirus pandemic, suggesting in an op-ed for The Guardian, that in the wake of the latest budget-related developments, investors have strong doubts that the political bloc will ever pay off the bonds.

    The Hungarian-born billionaire previously argued that the EU should opt for "perpetual bonds", with the practice largely meaning that the lion's share of borrowed sums would never be repaid, only the annual interest rates would.

    The underlying concept is that the EU would stay and last forever, and thus continue fulfilling its financial obligations before its lenders, thereby allowing for low-price schemes for the regions to fund a variety of local projects.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, speaks with from right, Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, Belgium's new Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and European Council President Charles Michel during a round table meeting at an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
    © AP Photo / Olivier Hoslet
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, speaks with from right, Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, Belgium's new Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and European Council President Charles Michel during a round table meeting at an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.

    Now, however, the situation has drastically changed, Soros went on, apparently referring to a recent dispute between Poland and Hungary and the rest of the 27-strong bloc, which is supposed to take decisions collectively over the budget.

    "Right now, it would be impossible for the EU to issue perpetual bonds, because the member states are too divided", Soros said in his opinion piece.

    Further explaining his stance, he wrote that investors will buy perpetual bonds "only from an entity that they believe will continue to exist for the foreseeable future".

    "Sadly, it is not true of the EU today", the billionaire philanthropist concluded, suggesting that instead, individual countries should produce and release their own perpetual bonds.

    "They would be issued by member states whose continued existence would be readily accepted by long-term investors such as life-insurance companies", he wrote, arguing the "additional advantage" in this scenario is that other member states would be motivated to follow suit.

    Soros did reserve a bit of optimism for the bloc's financial future, saying that as time passes, the EU could have great clout to likewise issue perpetual bonds "in its own name". "That is a goal worth striving for", Soros said.

    Budget Row in Corona-Struck EU

    The impasse, which has intensified since the Hungarian and Polish governments vetoed the EU's actual plan to rein in the economic crisis, risks the payments under the EU's coronavirus stimulus package.

    As the bloc's economy is projected to contract by over 7% before the end of the year, according to data released by the European Commission, highly indebted nations are expectedly relying on other member states' financial assistance to support their economies - something economically strong countries like Germany vehemently oppose.

    George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundations, looks before the Joseph A. Schumpeter award ceremony in Vienna, Austria, 21 June 2019
    © AP Photo / Ronald Zak
    Hungarian Official's 'Europe is George Soros' Gas Chamber' Remark Draws Israeli Ire

    Hungary and Poland vetoed the EU's hefty 1.8 trillion euro ($2.1 trillion) seven-year budget and COVID-19 recovery plan due to their disagreement with a "conditional mechanism" of allocating funds, whereby actual funding is linked to the observation of centrally agreed democratic norms.

    Rule of Law Principle

    Hungary and Poland are deemed as the two primary targets of the rule of law mechanism, especially in the wake of the European central authorities launching proceedings against Warsaw in 2017 and Budapest in 2018 over doubts about the independence of judges in the two countries.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, gestures regarding the space between chairs as she speaks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban prior to the start of a round table meeting during an EU summit at EU headquarters in Brussels on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015.
    © AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, gestures regarding the space between chairs as she speaks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban prior to the start of a round table meeting during an EU summit at EU headquarters in Brussels on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015.

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that his country rejected the budget plans because Brussels was attempting to make supporting immigration a crucial part of the rule of law mechanism, with his Polish counterpart, Mateusz Morawiecki, having previously called the rule of law initiative a "discretionary" mechanism relying on solely "arbitrary, politically motivated criteria".

    Related:

    George Soros Speaks For the First Time on Conspiracy Theories Surrounding Him
    Philanthropist George Soros Funds Reportedly Sway District Attorney Races to Reshape Law Enforcement
    Hungarian Government Slams George Clooney as Soros' 'Political' Mouthpiece Over Criticism of Orban
    Tags:
    bloc, Germany, Hungary
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This combination image shows a file photo dated Thursday, 5 December 2019 of the traditional Christmas Market at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, top, and the square on Saturday, 28 November 2020, below.
    Christmas Fairs Before and After Coronavirus Pandemic
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse