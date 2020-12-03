Register
12:06 GMT03 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    France's former President, Valerie Giscard d'Estaing, in 1980

    Why Giscard d’Estaing Might Be Mourned More in Berlin Than in Paris

    © AFP 2020 / -
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/03/1081345847_0:17:2501:1424_1200x675_80_0_0_eea91d42784361a6e34d774e2dd37fdc.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202012031081346351-the-great-european-why-giscard-destaing-might-be-mourned-more-in-berlin-than-in-paris/

    Former French President Valery Giscard d'Estaing, one of the key drivers of European political integration, has died aged 94.

    Valery Giscard d'Estaing had two main political foes during his long career in politics - Francois Mitterrand and Jacques Chirac.

    All three saw France’s position in Europe and the world from different angles and they had starkly contrasting personalities.

    ​Giscard - who was the incumbent in the Elysees Palace from 1974 to 1981 - was a rampant Europhile, whose younger years contained abiding memories of war between France and Germany.

    He was born in Koblenz in 1927 to a civil servant who was serving in the French occupation forces in the Rhineland.

    Nine years later Hitler marched into the Rhineland and when war broke out he served in the French resistance, the Maquis, and won a Croix de Guerre.

    After the war he joined the civil service and in 1956 entered politics, serving under President Charles de Gaulle.

    Giscard was never a Gaullist and his conservative politics had more in common with Germany’s Christian Democrats.

    ​When President Georges Pompidou suddenly died in April 1974 there was tumult in France’s conservatives, with a widespread fear that the Socialists, under their charismatic leader Mitterrand, would win the ensuing election.

    Mitterrand won 43 percent in the first round but Giscard came second with twice as many votes as his Gaullist rival Jacques Chaban-Delmas.

    In the second round Gaullist voters and those supporting another conservative candidate, Jean Royer, switched to Giscard and he beat Mitterrand by a fraction.

    Giscard thought of himself as a moderniser and he legalised abortion and divorce by mutual consent, and lowered the voting age from 21 to 18.

    But he was also proud of France's imperial past and enjoyed visiting Francophone countries in Africa, where he rubbed shoulders with odious dictators like Jean-Bédel Bokassa, who created a self-styled Central African Empire. 

    French President Valery Giscard d'Estaing and his Zairean counterpart Mobutu Sese Seko, both wearing leopard skin hats in 1975
    © AFP 2020 / -
    French President Valery Giscard d'Estaing sports a leopardskin hat like his host, Zaire's Mobutu Sese Seko

    Giscard forged a strong working relationship with West Germany’s Chancellor Helmut Schmidt, a Social Democrat, and they set up the European Monetary System, which would later to the creation of a single currency many years later.

    Giscard tried hard to placate the British, who had only joined the European Economicy Community - as it was then - in 1972 and was friendly with Edward Heath but had difficulties working with Margaret Thatcher when she was elected in 1979.

    In an interview with the Financial Times in 2014, Giscard chuckled when Thatcher’s name was mentioned.

    In that same interview he paid faint praise to Merkel and criticised the current crop of EU leaders: "There is a bit of German leadership. The problem is it is German leadership, not specifically European leadership. We, in our minds, at the time, put European issues above national issues when we met. The British didn’t act like that. They always demanded their rights, their money, ‘payback’ – I don’t know what."

    Giscard put the Franco-German relationship at the top of his agenda but while he was warmly regarded in Bonn - the West German capital before unification - he was never loved in Paris like de Gaulle or even Pompidou.

    ​An aloof and haughty figure, he struggled to create a bond with the people, unlike his Gaullist rival Jacques Chirac.

    In 1981 he sought re-election but was narrowly defeated by Mitterrand who would go on to dominate French politics like Thatcher did across the Channel.

    Stung by defeat Giscard retired from politics but returned in 1984 and was elected president of the regional council in Auvergne.

    In 1988 he refused to endorse his rival, Chirac, in the presidential election but seven years later Chirac finally made it to the Elysees Palace, defeating the Socialist Lionel Jospin.

    ​In 2004 Giscard finally retired from politics but he was back in the headlines again five years later when he published a novel which involved a romance between a French president and a British princess.

    Asked if the novel was based on Princess Diana and a real-life dalliance, Giscard told Le Point magazine of a conversation he had once had with her: "We were talking about love stories between the leaders of major countries and she said to me 'why don't you write a book about it?'"

    Giscard is survived by his wife Anne-Aymone, and his children Valerie, Henri and Louis. Another daughter, Jacinte, died in 2018.

    Tags:
    Charles de Gaulle, Francois Mitterrand, Jacques Chirac, Valery Giscard d'Estaing, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This combination image shows a file photo dated Thursday, 5 December 2019 of the traditional Christmas Market at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, top, and the square on Saturday, 28 November 2020, below.
    Christmas Fairs Before and After Coronavirus Pandemic
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse