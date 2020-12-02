Former French President Valery Giscard d'Estaing Has Died - Report

Europe 1 radio reported that d'Estaing had been hospitalized in the cardiology department of the CHU Trousseau in Tours since mid-November. The former French president reportedly had also been hospitalized in Georges Pompidou hospital in Paris in September because of a "slight infection in the lungs".
d'Estaing was the 20th president of the France from 1974 to 1981.
Over his last several years he was a member of both the French Constitutional Council and the French Academy, the latter a council for matters pertaining to the French language.
Former President d'Estaing was the longest-lived French president in history, at the time of his death aged 94 years and 301 days.
