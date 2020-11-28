Register
12:51 GMT28 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Resolution of Cyprus Row Via Creation of Two States Not Realistic, Ex-Northern Cyprus President Says

    © Sputnik / Evgeny Odinokov
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/12/1080811464_0:159:3077:1889_1200x675_80_0_0_85383dcb5a9060ee0cb4750e49c74000.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202011281081302912-resolution-of-cyprus-row-via-creation-of-two-states-not-realistic-ex-northern-cyprus-president-says/

    The authorities of Northern Cyprus are seeking to resolve the dispute with Greek Cypriots at an international level. North Nicosia also hopes that Azerbaijan and Qatar may recognise the self-declared Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. Its ex-president Mehmet Ali Talat discusses the two-state model as a proposed way of ending the frozen conflict.

    Ersin Tatar, the president of the self-declared Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) has called for the opening of Varosha, the abandoned southern quarter of the Cypriot city of Famagusta, which was once a modern tourist area before 1974, when the island became divided between the Greek and Turkish Cypriots. Varosha is located on the Turkish Cypriot side of the UN buffer zone separating the two communities.

    Tatar, who won the presidency in October 2020, outperforming his rival Mustafa Akinci, the fourth president of Northern Cyprus, with 51.74% of the votes versus 48.26%, is seeking a two-state solution for the Mediterranean island. This stance is in line with that of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who visited Northern Cyprus, recognised only by Ankara, in mid-November.

    Federal Model vs Two-State Solution

    Tatar's promises do not seem convincing and feasible enough to Mehmet Ali Talat, who served as the president of Northern Cyprus from 2005 to 2010.

    "The parties should follow the path of resolving the Cyprus issue on the basis of a federal model with the assistance of the international community," the politician says. "Since the Greek Cypriots, obviously, will not agree to the creation of two states, if the model of federation is not adopted, the division of the island is inevitable. Time will tell how events will develop".

    The recent political shift does not reflect the views of the entire Turkish Cypriot community, the ex-president notes, stressing that this is the position of only a certain segment of the TRNC population.

    To date, there have been two major approaches to resolving the Cyprus dispute: the reunification of the island into a single state and the two-state solution for the northern and southern parts of Cyprus.

    "In 2002, when the Justice and Development Party (AKP) government came to power and [Ankara] began to actively discuss the prospects for Turkey's accession to the EU, the need to resolve the Cyprus problem became obvious," Talat recollects.

    The United Nations (UN) was pushing ahead with the Annan Plan envisaging the creation of the United Republic of Cyprus, i.e. a federation of two states. On 24 April 2004, a referendum on the Annan Plan indicated that 64.91% of Turkish Cypriots supported the initiative while 75.38% of Greek Cypriots said "no" to the plan.

    "The attractiveness of the idea of Cyprus' accession to the EU prompted the Turkish Cypriots to back the resolution of the Cyprus problem," the former president says. "As a result, the Turkish Cypriots and Turkey adhered to the policy of resolving the Cyprus problem".

    However, in 2017 the reunification talks in Switzerland between Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci collapsed and the process of the resolution of the Cyprus dispute has stalled since then, according to the politician.

    "When the negotiations in Crans-Montana failed in 2017, Mr. Akinci made a huge mistake by succumbing to emotions", Talat says. "By stating that the negotiations were 'the last attempt of the current generation to reach an agreement' he made it clear that the search for a compromise would not continue, and as a result, Turkey took the line of denying a federal model of settlement. And when Mr. Akinci, after the lapse of time, returned to his former line, it was already too late. There was a conflict in relations with Turkey, tensions ripened and disagreements arose, which have dragged on for three and a half years".

    While Akinci tried to promote the federation model again, the Turkish authorities remained sceptical about it, he recollects, explaining that the actual reason for this spat was the unwillingness of the President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Anastasiadis to stretch a hand and solve the problem.

    "I believe that the main reason for the stalling of the negotiation process was connected not with the shortcomings of the federal model, but with the position of the Greek Cypriots, who went beyond the boundaries of the UN parameters", he says. "It was necessary to force the Greek Cypriots to return to the UN parameters within the framework of the negotiation process but our side did not do this. Instead, our side decided to move away from these parameters too. In my opinion, this will lead to the fact that we, as well as the Greek side, will be labelled 'uncompromising'. This circumstance worries me very much".

    This Week in Pictures: July 7-13
    © AP Photo / Petros Karadjias
    This Week in Pictures: July 7-13

    Tatar's Strategy Lacks International Backing

    The political strategy of Akinci's successor, Ersin Tatar, who is an ardent supporter of the two-state model, is unlikely to prove successful as it does not have international backing, according to the Northern Cypriot politician.

    "The fact is that until now the UN Security Council resolutions have been focused on resolving the Cyprus problem through negotiations based on the model of creating a bi-communal federation on the island. In this regard, the situation has not changed today. The only thing that has changed is that the TRNC is now conducting a new joint experiment with Turkey".

    In this situation, the main question is what instruments Turkey and the TRNC should use to persuade the Greeke to return to the UN parameters, the former president believes.

    "First of all, this is international diplomacy", he suggests. "The threat of clashes over hydrocarbon exploration activities in the Eastern Mediterranean was a factor motivating both the international community and the Greek Cypriots to take steps to resolve the Cyprus problem. In addition, international pressure could be exerted to return the Greek Cypriots to the UN Security Council resolutions".

    When it comes to the two-state solution, the odds of recognising Northern Cyprus by a number of Turkish-friendly states, such as, for example, Azerbaijan or Qatar, are low, according to Talat.

    "I do not think it is possible", he says. "The fact is that these countries are at the same time bound by other relations and obligations. For example, there is a friendship and cooperation agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU. Will Baku refuse it? This is highly unlikely." 

    Related:

    US Demands That Cyprus Cut Off Port Access to Russian Warships
    Erdogan Calls for Cyprus Talks Based on 'Two Separate States'
    EU Charges Ankara With ‘Igniting Tensions’, Violating UN Resolutions Amid Push for Two-State Cyprus
    Tags:
    exploration, energy, Cyprus, Eastern Mediterranean, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey, North Cyprus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots, Sunday, 22 November 2020, in Houston.
    Week in Pictures: 21 - 27 November
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse