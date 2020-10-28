Register
13:48 GMT28 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Migrants aboard a blue plastic boat in the Mediterranean Sea

    Charities Demand United Response After Migrant Deaths as UK and French Authorities Blame Each Other

    © AP Photo / Renata Brito
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107799/23/1077992308_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_649605e86713e5fb61c177c2b0b61702.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202010281080900711-charities-demand-united-response-after-migrant-deaths-as-uk-and-french-authorities-blame-each-other/

    Throughout 2020, the United Kingdom has seen record numbers of migrant attempts to make the trip from France across the English Channel as the refugee crisis remains a global problem.

    Pro-refugee charities have called for "safe and legal" passage into the UK following the deaths of two children and two adults after their boat capsized in the English Channel on Tuesday.

    Clare Moseley, the founder of refugee crisis charity Care4Calais, said the tragic incident should serve as a “wake-up call” for UK and French leaders.

    "We are grieving for the victims, we stand in sympathy and solidarity with their families and friends", she said. “It is cruel and horrifying that, this time, young children are among the victims".

    She urged British and French authorities to "provide a safe and legal process" through which refugees could have their UK asylum claims heard as a way to end the "terrifying, dangerous sea crossings and stop tragedy striking again".

    Her push for further legal routes to safety were echoed by charity Save the Children, who said in a statement that the "tragic news must be a wake-up call for both London and Paris to come up with a joint plan that ensures the safety of vulnerable children and families".

    “The English Channel must not become a graveyard for children", the organisation said.

    While UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson claims Britain has offered “every support” to the cross-Channel investigation into the “terrible incident”, France has repeatedly accused Britain of not doing enough to provide safe passage.

    Following the death of a young Sudanese migrant whose body was discovered on a French beach after his makeshift boat collapsed while trying to reach the UK in August, National Assembly politician Pierre-Henri Dumont criticised the British government for its lack of "humanity".

    “How many more tragedies does it need for the British to find an ounce of humanity?”, he said in a tweet.

    In a follow-up post, he said that the migrants refuse to take French state support which leads to them risking the perilous journey.

    ​UK Home Secretary Priti Patel has pushed the narrative that rather than rejecting financial aid, refugees feel the need to endanger their lives to get to Britain due to racism and discrimination faced in France.

    Meanwhile, back in May, Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage took aim against the French Navy for "escorting illegal immigrant boats into UK waters for collection by our Border Force".

    ​While violent attacks by French border authorities against migrants have been reported, refugee camps in the Calais "jungle" torched, as well as agreements with the UK intelligence units to crack down on smuggling have taken place, Westminster has itself acknowledged its own policies as counter-productive.

    In an official report by MPs, the government was warned that restrictive policies “pushing migrants to take more dangerous routes” across the English Channel.

    “A policy that focuses exclusively on closing borders will drive migrants to take more dangerous routes, and push them into the hands of criminal groups”, the report said.

    ​A five-year-old, an eight-year-old, as well as two adults, are among those who died on Tuesday morning after their vessel sunk off the coast of Dunkirk while trying to cross the channel from France and the UK, authorities revealed.

    According to the French authorities, 18 people were taken to hospital with hypothermia while searches continued for others who may have been lost at sea.

    Related:

    PM Johnson, Priti Patel Blamed for 'Attacks Endangering Lawyers' Amid UK Gov’t Crackdown on Migrants
    Special Forces Reportedly ‘On Alert for Jihadis Disguised as Migrants’ on UK Ships
    Two Children Dead After Migrant Boat Capsizes in English Channel
    Tags:
    charities, English Channel, refugee crisis, Migrant
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania host a Halloween event at the White House in Washington, US, 25 October 2020.
    Unicorns, Skeletons and Superheroes: Halloween at the White House
    Moderator Agitator
    Moderator Agitator
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse