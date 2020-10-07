Register
07:26 GMT07 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Puning, China

    Swedes, Japanese Have the Most Negative Image of China – Survey

    © Wikipedia / 南新
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106434/39/1064343979_0:68:1280:788_1200x675_80_0_0_931f0bd35f386a8900f3639e5853c3b4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202010071080691175-swedes-japanese-have-the-most-negative-image-of-china--survey/

    International perception of China has clearly soured in the past two decades, a trend that has further intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic, reaching historic highs, the Pew Research Centre has noted.

    Sweden and Japan have topped the rating of developed countries with the most negative image of China in a survey by the Pew Research Centre.

    This reflects an international trend, as the vast majority of people in the 14 countries ranging from the US to China's immediate neighbours surveyed by the Washington-based opinion institute now have a negative image of China. This trend has been very clear over the past two decades, only to intensify further and reach historic highs during the COVID-19 pandemic

    One of the counties that saw some of the largest shifts in opinion is Sweden. In 2007, 40 percent of Swedes had a negative image of China. In the summer of 2020, that figure jumped to a whopping 85 percent, putting Sweden at the very top of the rating among the countries surveyed, second only to Japan. In Japan, 86 percent of the population now have a negative image of China, up from 42 percent in 2002. Australia saw the highest relative increase, where 81% now see the country unfavourably, a 24 percent year-on-year increase.

    Pew also looked into how much confidence the outside world has for Chinese President Xi Jinping to act wisely on international issues, again marking a notable decline from 2019 to 2020. Last year, 50 percent of the US population lacked confidence in Xi Jinping, compared with 77 percent this year. In Sweden, the numbers are even higher: 67 percent last year and 82 percent this year.

    Swedish Radio listed several reasons to explain this trend, obviously exacerbated by the coronavirus that originated in the Chinese province of Hubei.

    First, China's influence around the globe is rising in lockstep with its fortune and power, sparking distrust.

    Second, many countries have lost their manufacturing industry to China, which is often seen as the "world's factory".

    Third, Beijing's increasingly self-confident domestic and foreign policy has contributed to several diplomatic disputes. For instance, protests in the autonomous Chinese city of Hong Kong have for months remained a hot topic among the international public and politicians. Beijing's stance, including a security law that criminalises acts of "secession, subversion, terrorism, and foreign interference", which sparked protests among Hong Kong residents, triggered a lot of criticism abroad and is seen by many as a threat to the city's autonomy as such. Another controversial issue is China's relations with the Uighurs, a Turkic Muslim people inhabiting the autonomous region of Xingjiang. While many Western countries have voiced repeated concerns about the possible maltreatment of Uighurs in what are dubbed re-educations camps, China insists that it is a way of training vocational and language skills.

    Swedish-Chinese relations in particular have in recent years come under a lot of strain. Last year, the Swedish Security Police SÄPO designated China the greatest threat to the country, alongside Russia. Furthermore, suspicions of telecom giant Huawei's complicity in the Chinese government's alleged spying efforts remain a standing topic in Sweden, despite being strenously denied by the company itself. In addition, relations have been further soured by the 10-year prison verdict for Honkongese-Swedish publisher and author Gui Minhai for allegedly providing a foreign power with intelligence. Sweden is demanding his release and uses his example as pretext to criticise China's human rights record.

    Related:

    'Be Careful': China Renews Travel Warning to Sweden in Toilet Scandal Aftermath
    Swedish Military Intel Boss Sees "Threat" From Russian Missiles, Chinese Bases
    Swedish Media Bosses Publish Open Letter in Protest Against 'Chinese Pressure'
    Swedish Space Corporation to Cease Assisting Chinese Companies Operate Satellites
    Tags:
    negative image, China, Japan, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Participants compete in Hungary's first wife-carrying championship in Tapiobicske, Hungary, 3 October 2020.
    'Old Ball & Chain': Wife-Carrying Competition in Hungary
    Blowing Smoke
    Blowing Smoke
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse