EU Calls for Transparent Probe Into Alleged Poisoning of Navalny, Will Return to Issue in December

The leaders of the EU have called for a transparent investigation into the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, European Council President Charles Michel said on Thursday.
Navalny fell ill during a domestic Russian flight in late August. He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane had to urgently land. Two days later, he was flown to the Charite hospital in Berlin for further treatment.
The German government claimed to have evidence of his poisoning with a nerve agent from the Novichok group. Navalny himself has accused the Russian government of being "behind the crime".
However, Russian medics who had treated Navalny said tests did not show any traces of poison. Russian officials have also rejected Navalny's accusations as groundless, extremely insulting and unacceptable, reiterating that no proof had been provided.
Navalny has been released from the hospital recently and medical staff said he will fully recover soon.
