Register
21:09 GMT01 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Navalny

    Navalny Accuses Putin of Poisoning: Why Claim Holds No Water and Who Could Benefit From It

    © Photo : navalny/instagram
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    383
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0f/1080462571_0:158:1200:833_1200x675_80_0_0_bd5ffd671c8c084678915902043d19be.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202010011080631934-navalny-accuses-putin-of-poisoning-why-claim-holds-no-water-and-who-could-benefit-from-it/

    Russian opposition figure Navalny, who has been discharged from the Charité hospital in Berlin where he was treated after an alleged poisoning, claimed in an interview with Der Spiegel that Putin "was behind the crime". But some analysts pour scorn on the suggestion that the Russian president ordered the political figure to be poisoned.

    Claims that the Russian leadership could be behind the Alexei Navalny incident do not hold water given that no evidence of his alleged poisoning with the Novichok nerve agent has ever been made public, Andy Vermaut, a Belgian human rights activist and political commentator, believes.

    “If Russia was guilty, why is this information not shared publicly with the test results, with the medical reports? You would think that this would be in Navalny's interest”, he stresses.

    Moreover, Vermaut points out that it remains unclear “why exactly would Russia use a nerve gas that points directly in their direction”, explaining that such a chemical agent could be produced “easily” with the use of “two separate components from fertiliser that can be obtained separately”.

    “Would Putin, sitting comfortably in his chair, have any interest in poisoning an opposition leader and making such stupid and transparent moves?”

    The claim that Russia could have used Novichok against Navalny raises questions, given that Moscow was accused of poisoning ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the UK town of Salisbury in 2018, according to George Szamuely, the author of Bombs for Peace: NATO's Humanitarian War on Yugoslavia.

    “Novichok, supposedly the most deadly nerve agent known to man, fails to kill its purported victims: the two Skripals, a police officer and now Navalny. Even more remarkably, Russia continues to use a method of killing that repeatedly fails to accomplish its mission”.

    Police officers guard a cordon around a police tent covering a supermarket car park pay machine near the area where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found critically ill following exposure to the Russian-developed nerve agent Novichok in Salisbury, England, Tuesday, March 13, 2018
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Police officers guard a cordon around a police tent covering a supermarket car park pay machine near the area where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found critically ill following exposure to the Russian-developed nerve agent Novichok in Salisbury, England, Tuesday, March 13, 2018

    The Navalny poisoning story “was riddled with contradictions and should have raised eyebrows with every politician and journalist” from the get-go, said Dr Ludwig Watzal, a journalist and editor in Germany, agreeing with Mr Vermaut.

    “The whole poisoning hoax stinks to high heaven. If Navalny would have been really poisoned, he and his companions, not to speak of all the other passengers in the plane, would have been poisoned too. None of them was. What a surprise”, Dr Watzal points out.

    Why Was Germany Picked as the Destination to Treat Navalny and Who Could Benefit From it?

    Another strange circumstance in the poisoning story is why Navalny was sent to Germany from the Siberian city of Omsk, where doctors treated him after a Moscow-bound flight carrying the opposition figure made an emergency landing, Dr Watzal says.

    “All of a sudden, Navalny's entourage claimed that he should be brought to Berlin. Why Berlin? Why not France, Great Britain, or the United States?” claims Dr Watzal.

    He adds: “How could the whole Navalny entourage travel to Germany without any restrictions, especially under coronavirus restrictions? They could even go back and forth”.

    After Navalny was transferred to Berlin, the German government demanded that Russia open an investigation into Navalny’s "poisoning" and punish the culprits, but refused to cooperate in any such investigation, Szamuely says.

    He argues: “It is hard to see how Russia can open an investigation. There needs first to be evidence of a crime. The claim that a crime has been committed emanates from Germany. Yet Germany refuses to provide any evidence for this. As far as Russia is concerned, its doctors found no traces of poison on Navalny”.

    According to Mr Vermaut, "more and more this seems to be a well-orchestrated action of damage, where Navalny, as a friend of the West, is now allowed to damage Russia to the maximum".

    Mr Vermaut says he believes that the incident, and the involvement of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, may have been cooked up to discredit Russia and destroy the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which is already 90 percent constructed. The same assessment is echoed by Mr Szamuely:

    "Germany seems to be escalating its war of words against Russia, and Navalny seems to be playing his assigned role here. The conventional wisdom here is that it's all about the German national security establishment's hostility to Russia and its eagerness to terminate the Nord Stream 2 project”, he points out.

    View of the Nordstream gas pipeline terminal prior to an inaugural ceremony for the first of Nord Stream's twin 1,224 kilometre gas pipeline through the baltic sea, in Lubmin November 8, 2011
    © AFP 2020 / JOHN MACDOUGALL
    View of the Nordstream gas pipeline terminal prior to an inaugural ceremony for the first of Nord Stream's twin 1,224 kilometre gas pipeline through the baltic sea, in Lubmin November 8, 2011

    However, scrapping Nord Stream 2 would damage Germany as well as Russia, according to Dr Watzal.

    "In cancelling the project, Germany would have to pay billions of euros compensation to the companies, and Germany would lose every credibility as a serious trade partner", he suggests.

    Speaking about who could come out as the winner in this case, Martin Love, a retired US journalist who lives in North Carolina, says Washington, DC.

    "The obvious beneficiary of this alleged poisoning of Navalny is the US because it harms the relations between Russia and Germany and thus the EU in general. Russia and Germany are natural trading partners and the US seems capable of trying anything to turn Germany’s attention away from any kind of detente or partnership with Russia".

    "I don’t think there is any question that Navalny may have a connection to the CIA, and if not, he was set up somehow to discredit Russia and Putin", Martin Love concludes.

    Tags:
    Berlin, Omsk, Tomsk, Alexei Navalny, Nordstream 2
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destruction and Shrapnel in Nagorno Karabakh After Large-Scale Hostilities in the Region
    Destruction and Shrapnel in Nagorno-Karabakh After Large-Scale Hostilities in the Region
    Disgrace-Off
    Disgrace-Off
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse