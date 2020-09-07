Register
19:09 GMT07 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Helmet of a worker on the construction site of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline

    Angela Merkel Doesn't Rule Out Nord Stream 2 Sanctions Amid Pressure From German Politicians

    © Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 04
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107952/19/1079521999_0:58:2816:1642_1200x675_80_0_0_2c29a03581147b443653493036c44586.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202009071080392872-angela-merkel-doesnt-rule-out-nord-stream-2-sanctions-amid-pressure-from-german-politicians/

    The issue of imposing sanctions against the joint venture between European energy companies and Russia’s Gazprom emerged after German authorities accused Moscow of being the culprit in the purported poisoning of political activist Alexei Navalny.

    The German chancellor's spokeswoman said that Angela Merkel shares the position of her Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in regards to the possibility of Berlin imposing sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline over the unconfirmed allegations of Moscow's role in the poisoning of opposition figure Alexei Navalny. The spokeswoman added that it is still too early to take any actions against Russia over the purported poisoning.

    Nord stream-2
    © Photo : Nord stream-2
    Nord stream-2

    Maas stated earlier, on 6 September, that sanctions against Nord Stream 2, a joint venture of Gazprom and a number of European energy companies, including German ones, have not been ruled out. However, he stressed that the introduction of them would depend on Moscow's reaction to the accusations of poisoning. The minister also expressed hope that Russia would not "force" Germany to change its position in regards to the Nord Stream 2 project, which Merkel has defended in the past as purely economic and not political.

    Another German official, a former candidate for succeeding Merkel as chancellor, Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, expressed a similar position towards Nord Stream 2 sanctions. She added, however, that she has always said is "not fond of" the project.

    Accusations of Alleged Poisoning of Navalny

    The opposition figure, Navalny, fell gravely ill on board a domestic flight on 20 August and was rushed to a hospital in Omsk after the plane made an emergency landing. After running a series of tests on the activist, who fell into a coma, the doctors ruled out the poisoning theory that was being pushed hard by his spokesperson, and suggested that the patient had suffered from a sudden drop in glucose levels caused by metabolism issues.

    After 44 hours of fighting for the activist's life, medics managed to stabilise his condition and allowed his relatives to have him transported to a hospital in Germany. After Navalny spent more than a week there without any significant improvement, German authorities announced that the activist's blood tests suggested that he could have been poisoned by a military-grade Soviet-era nerve agent from the Novichok group, and accused Moscow of involvement in the incident. Chancellor Merkel requested that the Kremlin explain the situation, vowing to act according to Moscow's response.

    Nord stream-2
    © Photo : Nord stream-2
    German Defence Minister Says Nord Stream 2 Sanctions Depend on Russia's Steps Regarding Navalny Case

    Russia has refused to comment on the alleged poisoning, which was not confirmed by the Russian doctors, until Berlin passes over its materials proving that Navalny came in contact with a Novichok nerve agent. Germany, in turn, said that passing over the documents might take some time, without explaining the reasons why, but once again pushed the Kremlin for a response.

    Despite the German authorities' claims that Navalny was poisoned by a military-grade nerve agent, the activist was taken out of coma on 7 September. According to the doctors, the opposition figure was responding to verbal stimuli, but they noted it was too early to speak about the long-term implications of his condition.

    Related:

    Kremlin Sees No Risk of Germany Blocking Nord Stream 2 Project
    Poisoning Nord Stream-2
    German Defence Minister Says Nord Stream 2 Sanctions Depend on Russia's Steps Regarding Navalny Case
    Nord Stream 2 Not Linked to Navalny, But Context Growing Worse, German Politician Says
    German State's Premier Urges to Finalise Nord Stream 2 Amid Calls to Abandon Pipeline
    Austrian Foreign Minister Urges to Separate Issues of Nord Stream 2 and Navalny's Alleged Poisoning
    Tags:
    sanctions, Heiko Maas, Alexei Navalny, Russia, Nord Stream 2, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse