Register
23:49 GMT02 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An Italian border police officer escorts sub Saharan men on their way to a relocation center, after arriving in the Golfo Azzurro rescue vessel at the port of Augusta, in Sicily, Italy, with hundreds of migrants aboard, rescued by members of Proactive Open Arms NGO, on Friday, June 23, 2017

    Sicily's Migrant Centers Unsuitable to Host People Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

    © AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti
    Europe
    Get short URL
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105529/89/1055298900_0:300:5760:3540_1200x675_80_0_0_db4955c553dfc75d6be2bbac8102f7af.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202009021080347838-sicilys-migrant-centers-unsuitable-to-host-people-amid-covid-19-pandemic/

    GENOA (Sputnik) - Overcrowded migrant shelters in Sicily are highly exposed to coronavirus contamination and totally unsuitable to host people amid the pandemic, Sicilian Health Chief Ruggero Razza said in an interview.

    The Sicilian government has been in confrontation with Rome over a rising number of COVID-19 cases on the Mediterranean island. Sicilian Governor Nello Musumeci tried to close all migrant centers in August but was rebuked by the central government, which said that the public health and migrant policies were within its competence.

    "The conditions of these state structures, which are almost always overcrowded, are definitely unsuitable for hosting people, especially in the midst of a pandemic. In the hotspot of Lampedusa we have observed, having visited it personally, very serious shortcomings coupled with a particularly high exposure to the contagion in relation not only to the migrants, but also to the personnel," Razza said.

    He said the situation elsewhere on the island was "less serious" but still subpar. Infections continue to occur at the reception center in the popular resort town of Pozzallo infections, while another shelter saw migrants and five cultural mediators fall ill with the virus. A pregnant migrant woman who gave birth on board a helicopter on Tuesday also tested positive.

    "The embarrassment is that these structures are within the competence of the [central] state, the order of the president of the region aimed precisely at ensuring health security for Sicilian migrants and citizens. We all know how it turned out," Razza said.

    On the upside, he said, Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte has recently contacted Governor Musumeci to plan for a technical meeting on Wednesday. The Sicilian authorities want to remind Rome of the fact that the region has been dealing with a twin disaster.

    "We will once again reiterate the arguments of Sicily which, amid the indifference from Europe and until now also from the central state, is facing alone an emergency inside another emergency," Razza said.

    He noted that Sicilian task force medical experts continue visiting various migrant reception centers. According to Governor Musumeci, over 7,000 migrants arrived in Sicily in July, and more than 3,000 in August.

    Overall, the island's medical facilities are coping well with the pandemic and prepared for a possible second wave, the official said.

    "There are currently about 1,100 infected people. However, this is a fact and a trend that should not cause more concern than needed, especially if one compares it with the data from other regions of the country even less populated than ours," Razza said.

    The cases for the large part are asymptomatic and the number of hospitalizations and patients in intensive care is relatively low, the official concluded.

    "It is also ready to face a new possible wave. It is clear that no one wants to expect such situation, but we have a plan that can ensure medical assistance in the event of a surge in hospitalization requests," Razza said.

    The region has enough personal protective equipment, having secured PPE deliveries straight to the front-line during the first wave. That equipment remains available for Sicilian doctors, according to Razza.

    Tags:
    migrants, COVID-19, Sicily, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Trump Denies Mini Strokes
    Mini-Stroke Over Par
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse