Register
11:27 GMT02 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    UK Border Force officers help migrants, believed to have been picked up from boats in the Channel, disembark from the coastal patrol vessel HMC Speedwell, in the port of Dover, on the south-east coast of England on 9 August 2020. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)

    UK PM Johnson Defends ‘Right to Deport’ Illegal Migrants Amid ‘Unacceptable Increase’ of Arrivals

    © AFP 2020 / Glyn Kirk
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    1102
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0b/1080130329_0:109:3072:1837_1200x675_80_0_0_2cfddfe1d83991aefafc74eead952aea.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202009021080345906-uk-pm-johnson-defends-right-to-deport-illegal-migrants-amid-unacceptable-increase-of-arrivals/

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been urging tougher measures to deal with a recent surge in illegal immigrants to the UK, as nearly 5,000 migrants have crossed the Channel into Britain in small boats so far in 2020, over double the number registered in 2019.

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended the government’s approach to tackling the huge surge in illegal migrants crossing into the country across the English Channel, reports The Sun.

    “It is absolutely right that we seek to remove migrants who have travelled through a safe country and have no rights to remain in the UK… And our efforts to facilitate legal returns are often frustrated by individuals and lawyers putting in last minute claims,” a spokesperson for the Prime Minister was quoted as saying.

    Statistics showed that around 1,500 illegal migrants arrived in the UK by small boats in August alone, with 7 August marking a record daily number of around 230 embarking on the journey, the spokesman added:

    “Over recent months we’ve seen an unacceptable increase in small boat crossing from France to the UK. We are working with the French to stop these dangerous journeys, which are facilitated by criminal gangs for money and see people attempting to cross one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world.”

    ‘Time for Change’

    As the UK government struggles to rise up to the challenge of keeping a rising wave of illegal arrivals across the Channel at bay, Boris Johnson has been calling for tougher measures to deal with the issue.

    “It’s time for change — too many illegal entrants are breaking into Britain,” urged Dover MP Natalie Elphicke.

    A British Border Force vessel carries a group of men thought to be migrants into Dover harbour, Southern England, Tuesday Aug. 4, 2020
    © AP Photo / Gareth Fuller
    A British Border Force vessel carries a group of men thought to be migrants into Dover harbour, Southern England, Tuesday Aug. 4, 2020
    “Anyone genuinely claiming asylum should do that in the first country they reach in Europe,” Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood was cited as saying by Sky News.

    It was reported that the British Army has deployed a Watchkeeper WK450 reconnaissance drone in the English Channel to feed into efforts to watch out for migrants coming from France, wrote The Times, citing a Ministry of Defence (MoD) statement.

    Policemen stand guard next to truck queuing to board a ferry to Great Britain to prevent migrants to reach the UK illegally, on September 10, 2014 in the French port of Calais
    © AFP 2020 / DENIS CHARLET
    Policemen stand guard next to truck queuing to board a ferry to Great Britain to prevent migrants to reach the UK illegally, on September 10, 2014 in the French port of Calais

    This comes as Home Secretary Priti Patel has urged Border Force officials to carry out a review of defences in the strait, following calls to engage the Navy in tackling the crossings.

    “Priti has ordered a review into our maritime assets in the Channel, and our presence obviously needs to be increased,” a Home Office source was quoted as saying.

    ‘Migrant Spat’

    The situation with illegal migrants has increasingly strained ties between France and the UK, with officials on both sides of the channel engaging in verbal hardball.

    Earlier this month, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel sparked a minor diplomatic spat after reportedly saying at a closed event that migrants making their way from France to the UK across the Channel were doing so because “France is a racist country.”

    Patel was also reported as warning French authorities that the estimated £30 million in aid requested by them to deal with the migrant problem would not be granted unless the French side improved its efforts to stave off the tide of arrivals.

    Mayor of Calais Natacha Bouchart accused Britain of a “declaration of maritime war” over proposed moves to send in the Royal Navy to deal with matters, according to The Daily Telegraph.

    “We in Calais no longer want to be permanent hostages enduring the lectures of British leaders,” she said.
    Young migrants paint a sheet of paper with the lettering 'I love UK' in the 'Jungle' migrant camp, in Calais, northern France, on October 31, 2016, during a massive operation to clear the squalid settlement where 6,000-8,000 people have been living in dire conditions.
    © AFP 2020 / Philippe Huguen
    Young migrants paint a sheet of paper with the lettering 'I love UK' in the 'Jungle' migrant camp, in Calais, northern France, on October 31, 2016, during a massive operation to clear the squalid settlement where 6,000-8,000 people have been living in dire conditions.

    Nevertheless, in an attempt to deescalate tensions, British Immigration Minister Chris Philp on 11 August that the UK and French sides had “reaffirmed our unshakeable shared commitment” to make sure the route across the channel was “unviable”.

    To date, close to 5,000 migrants have crossed the Channel into Britain, which is double the approximately 1,800 who entered the country using the Channel in 2019.

     

    Related:

    Fury in Paris as UK's Priti Patel Allegedly Says Migrants Cross Channel to Escape ‘Racist France’
    UK MP Suggests Taking Calais Back From France or Paying Paris to Stop Migrants
    UK: A Quarter of Migrants Crossing Into UK Registered as Children Actually Over 18, Report Says
    UK Deploys Drone Battle-tested in Afghanistan in English Channel to Spot Migrants Coming From France
    Tags:
    France, Boris Johnson, migrants, migrants, Migrants
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Trump Denies Mini Strokes
    Mini-Stroke Over Par
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse