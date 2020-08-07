UK Border Force Intercepts Record Number of Migrants Crossing English Channel in One Day

As many as 235 migrants were detained crossing the English Channel on Thursday, the Home Office confirmed to the BBC.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency and Border Force units apprehended 17 boats in total, the UK authorities added.
The latest figure constitute a single-day record and brings the total number of arrivals this year so far to more than double the total in the whole of last year.
A significant uptick in migrant crossings from France to the United Kingdom has been seen in recent weeks. One week ago, a single-day record of 202 migrants were intercepted in a 24-hour period by UK border officials.
Minister for Immigration Compliance Chris Philp has urged the French authorities to do more to stop migrants leaving French waters and making the journey across the English Channel.
All comments
Show new comments (0)