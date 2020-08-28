EU's Borrell Urges Turkey to Abstain From Unilateral Actions Amid East Med Dispute With Greece

The tensions between Ankara and Athens in the eastern Mediterranean escalated earlier in August after Turkey’s Oruc Reis vessel began exploration drilling in waters that are also claimed by Greece.

European Union Minister for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell called on Turkey to abstain from unilateral actions in the eastern Mediterranean, urging Ankara to engage in talks with the bloc. He added that there is an agreement to impose restrictions against Turkey, while German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas stated that the sanctions must be discussed during an EU summit in September.

According to Borrell, the sanctions could target Turkish ships, but for now the EU is only listing persons linked to the controversy.

The Turkish-Greek tensions over drilling in the area have existed for many months, with the latest escalation occurring in August when Athens signed an agreement with Egypt on the delimitation of maritime zones.

© REUTERS / Murad Sezer Turkish seismic research vessel Oruc Reis is seen in Istanbul, Turkey, August 22, 2019. Picture taken August 22, 2019

Turkey, on the other hand, signed an agreement with similar provisions with Libya in 2019 to appropriate a big part of the Mediterranean waters that Greece considers part of its Exclusive Economic Zone.

At the same time, Turkey has been conducting exploration and drilling operations near Cyprus, claiming it is protecting the interests of a breakaway part of the island - the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which is recognised only by Ankara.