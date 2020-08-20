Register
15:48 GMT20 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A woman looks through binoculars as Greek and French vessels sail in formation during a joint military exercise in Mediterranean sea, in this undated handout image obtained by Reuters on August 13, 2020

    Greece’s PM Urges Turkey to Talk ‘as Civilised Neighbours’ to Resolve Mediterranean Drilling Spat

    © REUTERS / Greek Ministry of Defence/Handout
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    111
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/14/1080227555_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_9581ad8c84df95c69ae9011f1fa356a4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202008201080228987-greeces-pm-urges-turkey-to-talk-as-civilised-neighbours-to-resolve-mediterranean-drilling-spat/

    The Turkish-Greek tensions over drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean have persisted for many months, escalating earlier in August when Athens demanded that Ankara immediately halt its "illegal" drilling activities in the area.

    Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has told CNN that Athens will not tolerate Ankara’s drilling-related steps in the Eastern Mediterranean, but that it is ready to sit down at the table to discuss the problem.

    “My message to Turkey is very simple: stop the provocations and let’s start talking as civilised neighbours”, he said, adding that Athens’ only disagreement with Turkey is the issue pertaining to delimitation of maritime zones.

    Mitsotakis pledged that if the proposed talks collapse, the dispute over the waters that Greece says are undisputed would be submitted to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague.

    The Turkish drilling vessel Yavuz is seen being escorted by a Turkish Navy frigate in the eastern Mediterranean off Cyprus, August 6, 2019
    © REUTERS / Murad Sezer
    The Turkish drilling vessel Yavuz is seen being escorted by a Turkish Navy frigate in the eastern Mediterranean off Cyprus, August 6, 2019

    He pointed out that Athens “cannot put up with the unilateral actions of Turkey", which challenges Greece’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) “by sending not just an exploration ship but also a significant number of military vessels to the area”.

    “If Turkey considers these areas to be disputed and we consider them to be part of the Greek EEZ, they should sit down with us and discuss about it. This is what we have always proposed. What we cannot accept is a fait accompli as a result of Turkish provocation”, the prime minister underscored, vowing at the same time that Greece would “never seek escalation”.

    He described the issue as not just a dispute between two immediate neighbours but as a challenge for both Europe and the world as a whole.

    “This is why I feel that Turkey is isolating itself as it pursues such a policy”, Mitsotakis said, adding that the US and the EU are already considering slapping sanctions on Ankara,

    “Turkey always has the opportunity to change its approach. However, it must realise the fact that if it does not change its attitude, there will be consequences and its relationship with Europe as a whole will be jeopardised. Because problems of this kind cannot remain unanswered […]", the prime minister concluded.

    © REUTERS / Murad Sezer
    Turkey Restarts Gas Drilling in Eastern Mediterranean as Hopes for Talks With Greece Collapse
    The interview came a few weeks after the Greek Foreign Ministry called on Turkey to immediately stop its "illegal" drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean, warning that Athens will defend itself if necessary.

    Referring to Turkey's plans as a "new serious escalation", the ministry suggested in a statement that they had "exposed" Ankara's "destabilising role".

    “Greece will not accept any blackmail. It will defend its sovereign rights. We call on Turkey to immediately end its illegal actions that undermine peace and security in the region”, the statement stressed.

    The remarks followed the Turkish surveying ship Oruc Reis starting to carry out seismic survey activities in a disputed zone of the eastern Mediterranean Sea south of Antalya and west of Cyprus.

    This was preceded by Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy stating that Greece's actions, specifically its "pirate agreement with Egypt" on the creation of an EEZ, violated Ankara's own continental shelf rights.

    "Greece demonstrated by its pirate agreement with Egypt on August 6 that it was not sincere and honest about the dialogue. This agreement violated the right of our country and Libya to the continental shelf in the eastern Mediterranean. After that, our vessel Oruc Reis started the previously planned seismic research activity. There is no legal basis for Greece to oppose it”, Aksoy said.

    The Turkish-Greek tensions over the drilling in the Mediterranean have been in place for many months, further escalating earlier in August when Athens signed an agreement with Egypt on the delimitation of maritime zones to reassert its sovereignty claims.

    Turkey, on the other hand, signed an agreement with similar provisions with Libya in 2019 to appropriate a lion's portion of the Mediterranean waters that Greece considers part of its EEZ. Athens has repeatedly slammed Ankara’s modified map of maritime borders as an infringement on its sovereign rights.

    Related:

    Turkey to Continue Seismic Drilling in Mediterranean Despite Greece's Objection, Minister Says
    Greece Expresses Protest Over Turkey's Seismic Research in Territorial Waters, Appeals to UN, EU
    'Greece-Italy EEZ Accord Meant to Fight Illegal Migration, Not Turkey', Journalist Says
    Tags:
    tensions, drilling, East Mediterranean, Greece, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Much-Needed Cure for COVID-19: Vaccine Production Process
    Much-Needed Cure for COVID-19: Russian Vaccine Production Process
    Running the Numbers
    Running the Numbers
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse