Register
17:36 GMT24 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A picture taken on August 9, 2020 shows members of a local electoral commission counting votes in Belarus' presidential election at a polling station in Minsk.

    Belarusian Opposition’s Own Election Monitoring Appears to Show Lukashenko Won 61% of the Vote

    © AFP 2020 / SIARHEI LESKIEC
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Mass Protests in Belarus After Presidential Election (49)
    182
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0a/1080120863_0:17:3072:1745_1200x675_80_0_0_65e8f6a11a2de689f9e00f3fb84ca022.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202008241080265411-belarusian-oppositions-own-election-monitoring-appears-to-show-lukashenko-won-61-of-the-vote/

    Belarus was engulfed in a wave of protests following the August 9th presidential election in which incumbent Alexander Lukashenko comfortably secured a sixth term. Opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya refused to accept the results, accused Lukashenko of fraud, and demanded that he begin negotiations on a ‘peaceful transition of power’.

    Pro-opposition election monitoring organization Golos (lit. ‘The Voice’) has published its final report on the August 9 presidential election, appearing to suggest that President Lukashenko won with roughly 61.7 percent of the votes at polling places where monitoring took place.

    The report’s figures, based on data collected by US-backed civic youth organization Zubr ‘Bizon’ and Chestniye Lyudi (‘Honest People’), an election monitoring group established by a group of programmers, showed opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya securing 25.4 percent of the vote, rather than the 10.12 percent as reported by Belarus’s election commission.

    Lukashenko, meanwhile, was said to have won 61.7 percent, or roughly 18.4 percent fewer votes than the 80.1 percent result published by the election commission, at polling places where protocols and photographs of ballots were taken by activists.

    Golos’s figures are based on data received after the processing of protocols from 1,310 polling stations, constituting about 22 percent of the total 5,767 polling places throughout Belarus, with protocols said to cover regions across the country, including cities, towns and villages. The protocols were said to account for about 1.8 million voters, or about 32.2 percent of the 5.8 million people who cast votes.

    Despite its own figures appearing to show otherwise, Golos suggests that “even the result of 61.7 percent” for Lukashenko “cannot be considered reliable” due to alleged “revealed falsifications” at polling stations, and the fact that the president would need to have “a fantastical 88.85 percent” at the remaining 4,457 polling stations if the 61.7 percent result was correct.

    The methodology of Zubr and Chestniye Lyudi’s counting has not been independently verified, and stands at odds not only with the official results, but with earlier opposition claims that Tikhanovskaya amassed 80 percent of the vote. Before the election, online polling conducted by the opposition claimed that Lukashenko had only 3 percent support among Belarusians.

    In its conclusions, Golos suggests that Lukashenko “cannot be considered Belarus’s legitimate president,” and that elections should be considered “invalid” due to the alleged rigging.

    Lukashenko addressed the opposition’s election rigging claims last week, telling supporters at a rally in Minsk that “it’s impossible to falsify over 80 percent of the result.”

    Protests

    Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of the Belarusian capital and other cities across the country on election night after preliminary results were released. The demonstrations eventually grew to include people calling for calm amid brutal street fighting between police and protesters, with bystanders also drawn into the violence during the first few days. Later, both pro- and anti-Lukashenko rallies were held.

    Violence during the protests has led to the deaths of three protesters, with over 200 others receiving injuries. Police say at least 103 officers have been injured, 28 of them seriously enough to be hospitalized.

    Historical white-red-white flags of Belarus are seen as people attend an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results, in Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 18, 2020.
    © REUTERS / VASILY FEDOSENKO
    Historical white-red-white flags of Belarus are seen as people attend an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results, in Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 18, 2020.

    Lukashenko has publicly compared the protests to events leading up to the 2014 Maidan coup d’état in Ukraine, and insisted that he would not be made to leave his post by ‘pressure from the street.” On Saturday, he put the armed forces on full combat alert after reporting an increase in NATO activity along Belarus’s western borders, which he called a form of deliberate pressure amid the current situation inside the country.

    Tikhanovskaya fled to Lithuania on August 11, where she remains in self-imposed exile. She has met with multiple European and US officials, as well as Bernard-Henri Levy, the French philosopher known for his public support for the 1999 NATO bombing of Yugoslavia, the colour revolutions in Georgia and Ukraine in 2003 and 2014, and a Libya-style NATO intervention in Syria against Syrian President Bashar Assad.

     

    Topic:
    Mass Protests in Belarus After Presidential Election (49)

    Related:

    Police Detain Man Linked to Financing Protests in Belarus
    Belarus Will React Without Warning to Attempts Aimed at Violating Its Border, Lukashenko Says
    Sergei Lavrov: The West Seeks to Remake Belarus in Its Own Design
    Live Updates: Belarus MoD Voices Protest to Lithuanian Military Attache Over Airspace Breach
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The “Martyr Hajj Qassem” surface-to-surface ballistic missile
    Iran Shows Off New Missiles: One is Named After General Soleimani, Killed in US Drone Strike
    Sore Successor
    Sore Successor
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse