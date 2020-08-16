Lukashenko Says NATO Military Buildup Taking Place on Belarus's Western Borders

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has announced that a buildup of NATO forces, including tanks and aircraft, is taking place on his country's western borders, and warned that he will not allow foreign powers to interfere in the country's internal political affairs.
"Look around: there are tanks, there aircraft are taking off 15 minutes from our borders. And this is not for nothing! NATO forces are clanging their tank tracks at our gates. A buildup of military power is taking place near the western border," Lukashenko said, speaking at a rally in Minsk on Sunday.
In an address before thousands of supporters on Sunday, the first of its kind since last Sunday's presidential elections and the week of turmoil that has followed, the Belarusian president emphasized that he would not agree to any new round of new elections demanded from abroad.
"Lithuania, Latvia, Poland and, unfortunately, our brotherly Ukraine and its leadership are ordering us to hold new elections. If we agree to toe the line, we will go into a tailspin and never again stabilize our airship [of state]. We will die as a state, as a people, as a nation," Lukashenko said.
Addressing allegations by opposition figures that he had stolen the election, Lukashenko said that this was impossible, given the size of his margin of victory. "The elections have taken place. It's impossible to falsify over 80 percent of the result. This cannot happen...Who will hold these [new] elections? Who will take part in these elections? Bandits and thieves!" he said.
