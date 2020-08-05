Register
06:18 GMT05 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Quran

    Controversial Danish Politician Plans to Burn the Quran in Sweden to Support 'Brotherly People'

    © AP Photo / Matt Rourke
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202008051080063133-controversial-danish-politician-plans-to-burn-the-quran-in-sweden-to-support-brotherly-people/

    Hard Line party leader Rasmus Paludan, who has made a name for himself with anti-Islamic taunts, described the upcoming Quran burning in an immigrant-heavy area as “the least he could do” to help “Sweden's occupied enclaves”.

    Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the Danish nationalist party Hard Line, who rose to prominence for Islam-critical performances that include Quran-burnings, intends to expand his activities northward and pay a visit to neighbouring Sweden.

    By his own admission, Paludan was invited to burn the Quran by street artist Dan Park. The Quran burning will take place on 28 August near a mosque in Malmö's immigrant heavy Rosengård district.

    Paludan described the action as “standing up for his brotherly people” in Sweden.

    “Our Swedish brothers are being exterminated in their own country, so the least we can do to help them is to show up in one of their occupied enclaves and tell our honest opinion about the Quran”, Paludan said in a statement. “The Quran will burn in Rosengård”, the party wrote.

    While Hard Line barely missed the threshold to enter parliament, Paludan has made himself known for burning Qurans across Denmark's immigrant quarters, which he sees as exercising his right to free speech and freedom of religion. In doing so, he has survived several attacks and assassination attempts.

    Videos of the subsequent confrontations are often shared on social media, where his party enjoys a substantial following. The most recent assault occurred in June when Paludan was nearly stabbed to death by a Muslim who ran toward him with a knife. Paludan is under constant police protection, which costs millions of kroner. According to the police, the price tag for protecting Paludan between 1 January 2019 to election day on 5 June 2019 was a staggering DKK 100 million ($14 million).

    Before becoming a full-time politician, Paludan was a lawyer and lecturer at the University of Copenhagen. Paludan's views and statements have led to multiple legal controversies. In 2019, he was convicted of expressing racist views. In June 2020, he was sentenced to a three-month prison term, with two months suspended.

    Nidaros Cathedral is a Church of Norway cathedral located in the city of Trondheim in Sør-Trøndelag country, Norway
    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Kamil Porembiński / Nidaros Cathedral
    'Angry and Vexed' Man Sets Churches on Fire as Revenge for Quran-Burning in Norway – Reports
    Swedish street artist Dan Park is no stranger to controversy either, and has been arrested, fined, and sentenced to jail for hate speech in Swedish Courts several times for his art.

    One of his notable works includes a poster depicting triple murderer Juha Valjakkala posing with a shotgun and the text “A Man’s Gotta Do What a Man’s Gotta Do”. In another instance, Park was arrested for a collage depicting an Afro-Swedish student activist in chains with the caption “Our Negro slave has run away”. In yet another instance, Park placed a jar labelled Zyklon B and a swastika outside the premises of a Jewish congregation in Malmö. He also made a parody commercial for clothing giant H&M with killer John Ausonius as a model.

    Park himself insists that his works are not a display of racism or hate, but rather sarcastic commentary on current events and against political correctness in Sweden. Park describes himself as a believer in the freedom of speech and a contrarian who always goes right if society goes left, and vice versa. In Denmark, his works have been exhibited in the House of Parliament.

    Related:

    70% of Swedish Journalists Have Left-Wing Sympathies, Survey Reveals
    Swedish Academy Locks Horns With Neo-Nazis Over Right to Quote Classical Literature
    Sweden Shaken by 12-Year-Old Girl's Death in Gang Shootout
    Tags:
    Rasmus Paludan, Stram Kurs, Scandinavia, Sweden, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fun Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Cosplayers Attend Asia's Biggest Expo ChinaJoy 2020
    Fun Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Cosplayers Attend Asia's Biggest Expo ChinaJoy 2020
    Jew Kidding Me, Yosemite
    Jew Kidding Me, Yosemite
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse