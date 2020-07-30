Register
06:14 GMT30 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Helsinki

    Finland Up in Arms as Finns Party MP Calls Cabinet Ministers 'A**holes'

    © AFP 2020 / PAAL AARSEATHER / LEHTIKUVA
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202007301080013316-finland-up-in-arms-as-finns-party-mp-calls-cabinet-ministers-aholes/

    The nationalist Finns party is no stranger to controversy and inflammatory remarks. Its chairman Jussi Halla-aho has been convicted of hate speech for likening Islam to paedophilia and suggesting that Somalis are predisposed to stealing and living off welfare.

    The Finnish political establishment has been riled up by Finns Party MP Mauri Peltokangas, who made a derogatory remark about cabinet ministers.

    In a now-deleted Facebook post, the first-term MP from Vaasa called the nation's cabinet ministers “pathetic a**holes”. His statement addressed the cabinet's failure to condemn the recent attempted murder of Finns Party campaign manager for Central Finland Pekka Kataja.

    Päivi Korpisaari, a professor of communications at the University of Helsinki, stressed that MPs speaking in parliament enjoy constitutional immunity. Prosecuting an MP would require a 5/6 majority vote. “However, when an MP makes statements outside a parliamentary session, such as on social media, during an election or an interview, the same rules apply to the MP as to any other citizen. The issue of defamation, for instance, may come into question,” Korpisaari told the newspaper Iltalehti. According to her, though, the level of political discourse has changed profoundly during the past 20 years.

    While many found such language inappropriate, the chairman of the Finns parliamentary group, Ville Tavio, said that the threshold for sanctions against Peltokangas hasn't been exceeded and that the case is closed.

    The scandal also triggered a response from Finns party leader Jussi Halla-aho. In a Tweet, he said such graphic terms should be avoided by all lawmakers.

    “It’s not desirable that a representative calls ministers 'a**holes'. Nor is it desirable that a minister accuses the opposition leader of 'bulls**tting' or that a special ministerial advisor calls the opposition 'right-wing trolls'”, Halla-aho tweeted, referring to earlier remarks by Education Minister Li Andersson of the Left Alliance and her special adviser Dan Koivulaakso.

    ​Earlier Andersson said Halla-aho lied when he suggested that the green policies pursued by the Left would effectively render parts of the country uninhabitable. “To put it bluntly, that’s bulls**t,” Andersson retorted.

    “Many rushed to defend the minister by saying it’s allowed to call bulls**t bulls**t,” Halla-aho wrote. “By the same logic, it’s allowed to call an a**hole an a**hole. I’d prefer, however, if people had chosen less graphic expressions in both cases."

    Halla-aho also suggested that Peltokangas faces no reprocussions. According to him, his comments will be estimated by voters. “That should suffice as a democratic control mechanism,” he assumed.

    At 17.5 percent, the nationalist Finns Party is the country's second-largest group in parliament, yet they were shut out of government by a progressive red-green alliance of five left-of-the-centre parties following the 2019 general election.

    The Finns are no strangers to scandals. Its MP and former leader of the Finnish Youth Sebastian Tynkkynen was convicted in 2019 of posting anti-Islam messages on social media. Even party chairman Jussi Halla-aho has been convicted of hate speech for likening Islam to paedophilia and suggesting that Somalis are predisposed to stealing and living off welfare.

     

    Related:

    Poll Suggests Half of Finns Think Racism is a Significant Problem as Finland Tops EU Statistics
    Finland to Redefine Sexual Harassment, Introduce Tougher Rape Laws
    Tags:
    Scandinavia, Finns Party, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Human Connection Arts: Body Painting Festival in New York City
    Don Junior Suspended from Twitter
    Pill Shill
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse