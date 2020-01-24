Register
09:23 GMT +324 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Migrants queue in front of a refugee reception centre in Tornio,Finland (file)

    Finns Party MP Risks Hate Speech Charges for Likening Asylum Seekers to Invasive Species

    © AFP 2019 / PANU POHJOLA / LEHTIKUVA
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/104594/83/1045948308.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202001241078123475-finns-party-mp-risks-hate-speech-charges-for-likening-asylum-seekers-to-invasive-species/

    Juha Mäenpää denies being guilty of hatred against people and instead argued it was a spontaneous expression, while his fellow Finns party members have pledged to prevent legal proceding against him.

    State Prosecutor Raija Toiviainen has asked for the Finnish parliament's approval to charge MP Juha Mäenpää with hate speech for his statement made in June of last year, when he compared asylum seekers to an invasive species, the newspaper Hufvudstadsbladet reported.

    Mäenpää spoke about asylum seekers with different religions coming to Finland and concluded his speech by citing a government programme to combat invasive species.

    A preliminary investigation has been completed, and the police believe there are grounds to suspect that Mäenpää's comment is incitement of hatred against a group of people. Toiviainen interpreted Mäenpää's statements as “improper” and “abusive”, but she also saw mitigating circumstances in the spontaneity of the statements.

    For statements made by an MP during a parliamentary session, the parliament's own approval is required for the state prosecutor to decide whether to prosecute or not. For this, a five-sixths majority is required.

    Since the Finns hold 39 of the parliament's 200 seats, they can in practice stop the prosecution, which they also intend to do. Finns leader Jussi Halla-aho stressed that protection against prosecution is in place “to prevent politics from moving from parliament to the courts”.

    Halla-aho himself was convicted of hate speech in 2012 over blog posts dating back to 2008 and was compelled to delete them. Halla-aho likened Islam to paedophilia and said Somalis are predisposed to stealing and living off welfare, which the Supreme Court ruled doesn't fall under the freedom of speech clause.

    Former PM and current Speaker of Parliament Matti Vanhanen of the Cenre Party is deeply critical of the Finns' interpretation and urged the party not to approach a legal matter in a political way.

    At present, two other MPs are under pre-trial investigations into their controversial statements, Hussein al-Taee of the governing Social Democrat Party and Päivi Räsänen of the Christian Democrats.

    Al-Taee is being investigated for a series of remarks disparaging religious and sexual minorities on Facebook between 2011 and 2012. The Helsinki Police Department said the right to prosecute has not expired because these posts have been circulated in the public domain for the past five years.

    Räsänen is under scrutiny for her tweet in conjunction with Helsinki Pride on 18 June 2019. According to the Helsinki Police Department, the tweet suggested that the event portrays sin and shame as sources of pride and questioned the church’s participation in it.

    “How does the foundation of the church’s teachings, the Bible, fit with elevating sin and shame as reasons for pride?” Räsänen was quoted as tweeting.

    The Eurosceptic, anti-immigration, anti-globalist Finns founded in the 1990s, slowly emerged as a contender and even entered the government after the 2015 vote. In 2017, the party suffered a bitter schism as half of the Finns leadership, including its founder and perennial leader Timo Soini left. However, the newly minted Blue Reform party flopped bitterly in the 2019 election, leaving the Finns once again as the largest right-wing opposition party at 17.5 percent of the vote.

    Related:

    'Not on Agenda': Finnish Government Clarifies PM's 'Utopian' Four-Day Work Week Statement
    Finnish Business Lobby Calls on Gov't to Boost Country's Record Low Birth Rate
    Tags:
    hate speech, Finns Party, Scandinavia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    To Infinity and Beyond: Interstellar Lab Unveils Space-Inspired Village For Future Mars Settlement
    Thunberg Trauma
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse