Register
05:41 GMT21 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Finnish police patrol in front of the Central Railway Station, after stabbings in Turku, in Central Helsinki, Finland August 18, 2017

    Assaulted Finns Party Aide Backtracks on Claims of 'Arab-Looking' Attackers

    © REUTERS / LEHTIKUVA/Linda Manne
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105658/35/1056583573_0:190:3500:2158_1200x675_80_0_0_7f9d2c50fefc7ec4cc10de76f7207a74.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202007211079941193-assaulted-finns-party-aide-backtracks-on-claims-of-arab-looking-attackers/

    Nationalist Finns Party aide Pekka Kataja, who recently survived an attempt on his life, has backtracked on claims that his attackers were “Arab-looking”, instead speculating that political opponents could be behind the assault.

    Pekka Kataja, Finns Party parliamentary aide to MP Jouni Kotiaho and campaign manager for Central Finland, has been assaulted at his home in the town of Jämsä.

    Kataja survived the attack with a cracked skull, cerebral haemorrhaging, and three broken ribs.

    Kataja, who initially claimed that he was attacked by “Arab-looking” perpetrators, later reverted himself. In an interview with national broadcaster Yle, Kataja said that his initial comments were made during a conversation in an ambulance on his way to the hospital after the assault.

    “It wasn’t my intention to cast blame on that group. I don’t know who did this and I am trying to clarify the matter here”, Kataja said, regretting his “poor choice of words”.

    The parliamentary aide stressed that his attackers, who came to the house purporting to deliver a package, were not foreigners, although one of them had dark hair. Kataja also said that while this person didn't speak Finnish like a foreigner, he spoke with a different accent than the local one.

    In a new twist to the plot, Kataja said that the only thing that makes sense for the attack is a political motive. He described himself as a critic of both immigration and so-called right-wing extremists.

    “I have enemies in those circles. I strongly condemn right-wing extremism and have tried to remove them from the Finns chapter in Central Finland. I would almost think this was done by right-wing extremists, but that's just my guess. The police will do their job and investigate and find a motive”, Kataja said.

    Finns Party leader Jussi Halla-aho and party secretary Simo Grönroos earlier speculated that the attack was politically motivated and was not a random crime. “These guys came to Pekka Kataja’s door, asked whether he was home and were clearly aware of his party affiliation”, Halla-aho commented, stressing that his knowledge of the incident was based on Kataja’s own account.

    The police are investigating the case as attempted manslaughter and have declined to comment on a possible motive. Lead investigator Markku Latvala said that a motive usually becomes clear once the perpetrators are apprehended and questioned. So far, other residents of Kataja’s apartment building have been interviewed. No eyewitnesses or suspects have been identified so far.

    The nationalist, Eurosceptic, anti-immigration, anti-globalist Finns Party founded in the 1990s, has slowly grown in popularity, draining voters from other right-of-centre parties and even entering the government after the 2015 vote. In 2017, the party suffered a bitter schism as half of the Finns leadership, including its founder and perennial leader Timo Soini left. However, as the fledgling Blue Reform party flopped miserably in the 2019 election, the Finns re-emerged as the largest right-wing opposition party at 17.5 percent of the vote.

     

    Related:

    Poll Suggests Half of Finns Think Racism is a Significant Problem as Finland Tops EU Statistics
    Finland to Redefine Sexual Harassment, Introduce Tougher Rape Laws
    Hundreds of Rejected Asylum Seekers Remain in Finland Illegally, Survey Says
    Tags:
    manslaughter, Finns Party, Scandinavia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    40th Anniversary of 1980 Summer Olympics in USSR
    Sinking Ship Shakeup
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse