French Government Resuffle: Defence and Foreign Affairs Ministers Retain Posts

On Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron appointed Jean Castex, his former deputy chief of staff, to the post of prime minister following the resignation of Edouard Philippe from the post, and instructed him to form a government.

Elyseee Palace announced the composition of France's new government on Monday evening, with Florence Parly and Jean-Yves Le Drian hanging on to the major posts of armed forces and foreign affairs minister, respectively, while other ministries saw staff reshuffled or removed from their positions.

Bruno Le Maire, minister of economy and finance, managed to retain his post in the new government, while Olivier Veran retained his job as minister of health.

However, ecology minister Elisabeth Borne was replaced by Barbara Pompili, a member of President Macron's La Republique En Marche! party in France's National Assembly. Borne has instead been shuffled to the post of labour minister.

Also significantly, Gerald Darmanin, the 37-year-old budget minister, has replaced senior Macron ally Christophe Castaner in the interior ministry, where Castaner had served since October 2018.

Castaner was replaced after criticism of his ministry over alleged police brutality against protesters amid the ongoing anti-racism and police violence protests which have overwhelmed France and other European cities in the wake of the death of George Floyd in the US.

Julien Denormandie, minister of the city and housing, was transferred to the post of minister of agriculture, taking over for Didier Guillaume. Minister of Culture Franck Riester was replaced by Roselyne Bachelot, a veteran politician who previously served as minister of health and sports and minister of environment under the Sarkozy and Chirac governments. Sebastian Lecornu was appointed minister of overseas affairs, taking over for Annick Girardin.

The new government's first council of ministers meeting is expected to take place on Tuesday afternoon.

President Macron appointed Jean Castex, the official charged with handling France's exit from the coronavirus lockdowns, as prime minister on Friday after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced that he would be stepping down. Philippe resigned days after winning a mayoral election in the northern French port city of Le Havre. The former pm joined the Macron government in May 2017.