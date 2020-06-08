Register
23:13 GMT08 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Overweight Women

    'For Reasons of Liability': German Hotelier Demands Guests Weighing Over 130 Kilos Stay Elsewhere

    © AP Photo / AP Photo/Mark Lennihan
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105736/68/1057366855_0:417:5400:3455_1200x675_80_0_0_0e4e51053b67d0094c2fbe0a645559da.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202006081079560121-for-reasons-of-liability-german-hotelier-demands-guests-weighing-over-130-kilos-stay-elsewhere/

    A German hotel owner is being accused of discrimination after she decided to post a disclaimer which tells potential guests that the "interior is not suitable for people with a bodyweight of more than 130 kilograms.”

    Angelika Hargesheimer sparked a discussion regarding the legal bounds of weight-based discrimination after she decided to place her own limits on potential guests of Beachhotel Sahlenburg in Cuxhaven, Germany.

    “For reasons of liability, we would like to point out that the interior is not suitable for people with a body weight of more than 130 kg,” reads the disclaimer on the hotel website.

    Hargesheimer explained to local news outlet buten un binnen that she decided to provide a weight-related disclaimer after an incident with a former guest whose bed collapsed while he was sleeping. The disgruntled - and presumably portly - guest reportedly sued the hotel owner for related damages. The matter was settled out of court.

    According to Hargesheimer, she wants her business to be thought of as a “designer hotel,” and therefore has “classic” pieces of furniture - which apparently cannot be reinforced.

    Furthermore, she claimed, a number of possibly overweight guests struggled to get into the showers, and some individuals of a similar build also complained of the dining room chairs being uncomfortable.

    However, the hotel owner’s comments appeared to expose an additional motivation for her move.

    "Well, I find it personally discriminatory that I have to endure such a sight - to be honest. And I know when I'm fat that something is wrong," Hargesheimer said, arguing that those without a thyroid condition should be able to control their weight.

    Natalie Rosenke, chairwoman of the Society Against Weight Discrimination, has expressed via social media that the hotel is “deliberately and specifically” excluding “fat people,” according to a translated tweet. She went on to assert that legislation should be put into place to protect individuals from such a practice.

    "Legal protection against weight discrimination is overdue!" she declared in an interview with German tabloid Bild.

    While there are existing laws prohibiting weight-based discrimination in Germany, they are only applicable “if an overweight person reaches the threshold of a disability,” according to Federal Anti-Discrimination Agency spokesperson Sebastian Bickerich, who was also interviewed by the tabloid.

    "Therefore, it should be difficult for those affected to take legal action against provisions such as in the hotel you described, with reference to the General Equal Treatment Act (AGG)."

    Hargesheimer stated that since she chooses to “stick to her diet,” others should be able to do the same.

    Luckily, her “designer hotel” isn’t the only spot at which to stay in the beach town.

    Related:

    CDC: Nearly 1 in 10 American Adults Are Severely Obese
    1 in 4 UK COVID-19 Hospital Deaths Linked to Diabetes, Obesity, 20 Percent to Dementia, NHS Says
    Poverty, Poor Health, Equipment Shortages Threaten ‘Perfect Storm’ When COVID-19 Hits Rural Areas
    Study: 10% of COVID-19 Patients With Diabetes Die Within 7 Days of Hospital Admission
    'The President Remains Healthy': White House Releases Details of Trump's Latest Physical
    Tags:
    hotel, Germany, discrimination, fat, obese, overweight, overweight, weight
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Best of The Best: Russian Airborne Force Recruits Take Their First Parachute Jumps
    Fence Fixation
    Fence Fixation
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse