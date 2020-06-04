Register
08:03 GMT04 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Helsinki

    Finnish Gov't Experts Recommend Use of Face Masks Until COVID-19 Vaccine Becomes Available

    © AFP 2020 / PAAL AARSEATHER / LEHTIKUVA
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Nations Restart Economies as Search for COVID-19 Vaccine Continues (25)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202006041079514279-finnish-govt-experts-recommend-use-of-face-masks-until-covid-19-vaccine-becomes-available/

    The debate over the necessity of the general public using masks has persisted in Finland ever since the arrival of the coronavirus amid conflicting messaging from various authorities. So far, the government has refrained from mandating or even recommending face masks, despite numerous calls from experts.

    A government-appointed scientific panel has recommended the use of protective masks in public and on public transportation in Finland to reduce the spread of coronavirus until a vaccine is found and made available, national broadcaster Yle reported.

    The panel also noted a significant risk of a second, more severe second wave of the COVID-19 epidemic with further-reaching economic consequences. At the same time, work on an effective vaccine is expected to be completed by next year at the earliest. Until then, the general public has been urged to wear masks when out and about, possibly depending on infection rate levels in various regions.

    However, while lending an ear to experts from the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) and the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS), who all recommended face mask use as well, the Finnish government said it won't issue any general recommendations.

    The government acknowledged that masks can be worn to protect others in instances where avoiding close contact is impossible, such as public transport. However, Family Minister Krista Kiuru stressed that avoiding close contact with others and practising good hand and cough hygiene remain the primary methods to fight the coronavirus.

    “A face mask doesn’t protect its user from an infection, but it can prevent a person carrying the virus from infecting others,” Kiuru summarised to national broadcaster Yle, reminding that citizens will also need instructions on how to put on, use and take off the masks, and how to change them frequently enough.

    The debate over the necessity of mask use by the general public has continued in Finland ever since the onslaught of the coronavirus amid conflicting messages from various authorities. So far, the government has decided against mandating or even recommending face masks.

    Last week, the Ministry of Health and Social Affairs presented a report that examined how well masks work to prevent the spread of upper respiratory infections. Remarkably, the report saw “no scientific evidence” to support the use of masks. However, on Monday, a Helsinki University academic noted that the report on mask use omitted the latest research by virologists on the subject.

    On Tuesday, Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said the use of face masks in international air travel seems to have become a regular practice.

    “I think there is a new standard in European travel, at least for flights, and that these masks are demanded by airlines”, Haavisto said, urging Finland to prepare for this situation when the country's borders are further opened.

    Earlier this week, a group of researchers self-labelled “Stop the Corona” urged the government to issue a recommendation for the use of face masks in active epidemic areas, arguing that masks were a beneficial and effective way of smothering the coronavirus epidemic.

    “There is strong scientific evidence that using face masks helps to save lives, preserve jobs and slow down the epidemic” their open letter said.

    So far, not a single Nordic country has made face masks mandatory in public places, unlike most European countries and Russia.

    So far, Finland has seen close to over 6,900 confirmed cases and 320 deaths.

    Topic:
    Nations Restart Economies as Search for COVID-19 Vaccine Continues (25)

    Related:

    Are Face Masks Useful Against COVID-19? Finnish Health Authorities Can't Say for Sure
    Coronavirus Could Wipe Out 20 Years of Economic Growth, Finnish CEO Warns
    Tags:
    mask, COVID-19, coronavirus, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Black Lives Matter': Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage on
    Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage On
    Tear Gas on Protesters
    Tear Jerk
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse