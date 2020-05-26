Register
07:16 GMT26 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Helsinki, Finland. Monument to Emperor Alexander II in Cathedral Square.

    Finland Expects COVID-19 Crisis to Shrink Its Economy by 8%

    © Sputnik / Alexei Danichev
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Countries Ease Lockdown Measures While COVID-19 Cases Surpass 4 Mln Worldwide (133)
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106807/49/1068074914_0:251:2748:1797_1200x675_80_0_0_422324c085ab2bb8f981105d24b9d7f2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202005261079417278-finland-expects-covid-19-crisis-to-shrink-its-economy-by-8/

    Despite an expected rebound starting in 2021, it will take an anticipated several years for consumer behaviour to revert to normalcy, Finland's lobby-backed business research organisation ETLA has forecast.

    Finland's GDP is expected to shrink by eight percent this year, according to ETLA, one of the country's leading business research organisations.

    Other consequences of the crisis appear to be equally grave. Investments will fall by 11 percent and exports by 17 percent, while unemployment is expected to rise to nearly 10 percent. Public debt will increase to 74 percent of GDP this year and a record high of 77 percent the following year, ETLA forecast.

    The hotel and restaurant service industries are expected to suffer the most at about 30 percent damage this year, according to ETLA's estimates. Trailing them, other service businesses such as logistics and storage industries are expected to suffer a stiff 20 percent drop. The retail sector, while not the hardest-hit, is still estimated to be hit with a 10 percent decline. A similar 10 percent decline awaits the electrical appliance and electronics sector.

    “Consumption levels of individual households will drop by about 6 percent”, ETLA lead researcher Markku Lehmus said.

    The country's automotive industry exports, Finland's leading trade article, are expected to drop by one-quarter in 2020. However, by 2021, vehicle exports are expected to grow by 30 percent, ETLA said, citing the relatively short period of furloughs in Finland, compared with some of its European counterparts. The growth expected within vehicle exports will be mainly due to four cruise ships to be delivered in 2020 and 2021, ETLA stressed.

    While the country's exports of timber products will drop by an anticipated 15 percent, the paper industry will not be as severely affected, the business lobby said.

    The river Ounaskoski in the Finnish Arctic town of Rovaniemi
    © AFP 2020 / GAEL BRANCHEREAU
    Coronavirus Could Wipe Out 20 Years of Economic Growth, Finnish CEO Warns
    Despite a gloomy 2020, the Finnish economy is expected to start rebounding in 2021, when the country's GDP is expected to climb back 4 percent. It will, however, take several years for consumer behaviour to revert to normalcy.

    “It will take some time, but according to our forecasts, consumer behaviour in the market will normalise around 2023. It all obviously depends on when we can return to normal after the coronavirus epidemic”, researcher Ville Kaitila said.

    ETLA stressed the role of government bailouts, with head researcher Lehmus emphasising that without support packages offered by the government Finland would be headed toward a 1930s-style recession.

    At 6,600 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 308 deaths, Finland remains relatively mildly hit by the epidemic. Following a month-long lockdown that included roadblocks around the capital area, Finland is en route to a gradual reopening.

    Topic:
    Countries Ease Lockdown Measures While COVID-19 Cases Surpass 4 Mln Worldwide (133)

    Related:

    Migrant Women Face Greater Health Hazards During Pregnancy, Delivery – Finnish Research
    Finnish Defence Command Blamed for Favouring F-35 in Fighter Jet Procurement
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, Scandinavia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Alina Zagitova free skating at the 2019 Grand Prix final in Turin.
    Beauty, Grace, and Youth: Russia's Gold-Winning Figure Skating Treasure Alina Zagitova
    No Mask Bask
    No Mask Bask
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse