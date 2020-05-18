Register
07:42 GMT18 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A nurse, wearing protective gear and face mask

    Face Masks Protect Others, Not Wearer – Finnish COVID-19 Study

    © REUTERS / Stephane Mahe
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Countries Ease Lockdown Measures While COVID-19 Cases Surpass 4 Mln Worldwide (36)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107919/79/1079197979_0:140:3072:1868_1200x675_80_0_0_b466b016de4426f6b28b3b68987e0967.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202005181079336459-face-masks-protect-others-not-wearer--finnish-covid-19-study/

    A recent Finnish study concluded that masks slow the progress of the coronavirus, but cannot entirely eliminate its spread. Overall, they were found to be beneficial, if applied properly and coupled with other precautions.

    Fabric masks do not protect the wearer from coronavirus, but can help protect other people, the Research Centre of Finland (VTT) has concluded.

    Researchers also found that a fabric mask is several times inferior to professional protective equipment when it comes to holding back the virus.

    Having tested polyester and cotton masks, VTT concluded that polyester is a better option than cotton due to its water-resistance and a filtration rate of about 40-50 percent as opposed to cotton's 20-30 percent. Still, none of them is a match for professional equipment.

    "If you can work 8 hours with a professional filter, you only have about 10 minutes' time with a fabric mask", VTT research professor Ali Harlin told national broadcaster Yle, cautioning that masks should be switched regularly, as they become less effective over time.

    While the daily wearing of masks won't entirely eliminate the risk of becoming infected, it still reduces the overall number of infections, VTT concluded.

    “Masks can be an additional aid in the attempts to open up society again, but they alone are not the answer”, Harlin said, adding that social distancing, good hand hygiene, general caution and a basic understanding of how masks work is also required.

    According to Harlin, masks can become a useful tool in busy or cramped public spaces, such as public transportation, shopping queues, and waiting rooms.

    “When we talk, we eject droplets, and when we cough, we eject a lot of droplets. The virus travels on these droplets, but the mask can stop or slow their progress”, Harlin said, explaining that masks can prevent people from “unknowingly infecting each other”. Yet another precaution is choosing a mask that doesn't suppress or interfere with breathing.

    A woman in a face mask walks in the downtown area of Manhattan, New York City, after further cases of coronavirus were confirmed in New York, U.S., March 5, 2020
    © REUTERS / ANDREW KELLY
    Are Face Masks Useful Against COVID-19? Finnish Health Authorities Can't Say for Sure
    Finland's Ministry of Social Affairs and Health is currently compiling research data on the use of face masks by the Finnish population and internationally. So far, the Finnish government and authorities have been cautious about making mask use obligatory, unlike numerous nations from Vietnam to France.

    While the government guidelines on mask use will be ready in early June, a poll by national broadcaster Yle revealed that most Finns don't want to make mask use obligatory. Merely 10 percent said they supported the compulsory wearing of masks, while 47 percent said the decision to wear or not to wear should be left to the individual.

    Harlin suggested that a strong recommendation could work better than an absolute order.

    With roughly 6,350 confirmed cases, almost 300 deaths and 5,000 recoveries, Finland claimed itself to have squashed the first wave of the coronavirus and is in the midst of a re-opening after a weeks-long national lockdown.

    Topic:
    Countries Ease Lockdown Measures While COVID-19 Cases Surpass 4 Mln Worldwide (36)

    Related:

    Finland Poised to Reopen Schools as Random Antibody Tests Indicate Low COVID-19 Incidence
    Tags:
    mask, Scandinavia, coronavirus, COVID-19, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From Dead Lake to Mountain Devil's Finger: Glimpse of Mysterious Russian Region of Altai
    From Dead Lake to Mountain Devil's Finger: Glimpse of Mysterious Russian Region of Altai
    Glass House Gambit
    Glass House Gambit
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse