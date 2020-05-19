Register
12:20 GMT19 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Drone

    'Lone Wolf' Daesh Fanatic Was Planning to Bomb Barcelona-Real Madrid Match Using Drones - Report

    © CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107935/26/1079352605_0:185:1920:1265_1200x675_80_0_0_3b1f7aa9d9f73a1a05b0834fbb6caadf.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202005191079352400-lone-wolf-daesh-fanatic-was-planning-to-bomb-barcelona-real-madrid-match-using-drones---report-/

    On 8 May, Spanish authorities arrested a Moroccan citizen suspected of plotting to carry out terrorist attacks in Barcelona at the behest of Daesh; the real extent of his plans have since been revealed.

    The 34-year-old “lone wolf” terrorist from Morocco had planned to carry out an attack during a Barcelona-Real Madrid match by using a drone carrying explosives. However, his plan was suspended due to coronavirus restrictions as the games were cancelled, El Periodico revealed, citing police sources. These claims have not been officially confirmed by the Spanish authorities.

    The man, whose name remained undisclosed, has spent 12 years in Spain. According to the Civil Guard, he first contacted Daesh* back in 2015. However, the process of his radicalisation reportedly “culminated” during the current coronavirus pandemic, as he lost hist job as a waiter in one of Barcelona’s cafes in mid-March and he moved in with one of his colleagues.

    He was arrested on 8 May; the Civil Guard had started watching his suspicious movements around Barcelona and his increased level of communication with his Daesh mentor.

    “He broke the confinement on a regular basis, he wandered through the streets of Barcelona, apparently aimlessly, almost always in the area of El Raval. We saw that he was recording himself with his mobile phone while making these tours,” the source told the outlet, citing the Information Office of the Civil Guard.

    “He was in direct contact with foreign terrorists, the FTF (Foreign Terrorist Fighters). They were guiding him along the way and the things he had or could do within the individual jihad to redeem himself,” the source added.

    During the lockdown, the former waiter swore his allegiance to Daesh. As the plan involving drones laden with explosives suggested by his mentor was suspended, the lone wolf was then set to carry out an “imminent attack” at a Barcelona supermarket or subway where he would stab people with a knife, the police suspected.

    Spanish Civil Guards and Madrid police officers stand still during a minute of silence for victims of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Puerta del Sol square in Madrid, Spain, May 7, 2020
    © REUTERS / Susana Vera
    Spanish Civil Guards and Madrid police officers stand still during a minute of silence for victims of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Puerta del Sol square in Madrid, Spain, May 7, 2020

    Shortly before his arrest, he reportedly sent the following message to his mentor: “one of these days I’ll die. I’m going to be a meat mincing machine. I’m not afraid,” leaving little doubt regarding his terrorist intentions.

    Spain's Civil Guard also detained a migrant from Guinea-Bissau in Madrid, who threatened to kill various state officials including King Felipe VI, while praising the actions of Daesh on multiple social networks. A number of terrorist attacks have occurred throughout Spain in the recent years, including Barcelona's La Rambla tragedy back in 2017, when a 22-year-old Moroccan native drove a van into a crowd of pedestrians, killing 13 people and injuring more than a hundred. 

    Earlier, the Norwegian military forces in Iraq warned that the terrorist organisation was taking advantage of the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, as Daesh continues to call upon lone wolf terrorists around the Western world to carry out attacks in the cities where they live as ostensibly normal immigrants.

    * Daesh, also known as the Islamic State, ISIS and ISIL, is a terrorist organisation which has been banned by Russia and throughout the world.

    Tags:
    Real Madrid, Barcelona, Morocco, lone wolf attacks, Daesh, ISIS, Spain's Civil Guard, Civil Guardia, Spain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People are seen practising social distancing in white circles in Domino Park, during the COVID-19 pandemic on 17 May 2020 in Brooklyn, New York City.
    Keeping Virus at Bay: How People Across the Globe Respect Social Distancing Rules
    Glass House Gambit
    Glass House Gambit
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse