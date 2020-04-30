Spanish Civil Guard Arrest African Migrant Who Reportedly Threatened King Felipe VI

The man is an unemployed 48-year-old native of Guinea-Bissau who has a residence permit, according to the guard.
He was issuing threats to various state institutions and officials including the king while also praising actions of Daesh* on multiple social networks, primarily on Twitter.
He was previously charged with theft and assault and was released from prison in 2015.
— Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) April 30, 2020
*Daesh (also known as ISIS, ISIL, IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.
