Register
05:33 GMT06 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A group of migrants check a departure board at Copenhagen Central Station, Denmark, in this 12 November 2015 file photo

    Danish Minister Hails 'Lovely Numbers' as More Refugees Leaving the Country Than Arriving

    © REUTERS / Asger Ladefoged/Scanpix Denmark/Files
    Europe
    Get short URL
    110
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202005061079209570-danish-minister-hails-lovely-numbers-as-more-refugees-leaving-the-country-than-arriving/

    Syria, Somalia, Iraq and Bosnia and Herzegovina top the list of the countries to which asylum seekers are repatriating.

    For the first time in a decade, the number of people with refugee backgrounds leaving Denmark is higher than the number of new arrivals, the country's Integration Ministry reported.

    Last year, 1,520 asylum seekers arrived in Denmark. At the same time, 2,250 immigrants with refugee backgrounds emigrated or repatriated back to their home countries, leaving the country with a negative net value of 730. By contrast, in 2015, net immigration to Denmark totalled 16,000.

    Integration Minister Mattias Tesfaye, hailed this development and called these numbers “lovely”. According to Tesfaye, the government's policy is that the refugees' stay in Denmark is only temporary. Whenever possible, it is natural for them to return to their home countries.

    “I am pleased, first of all, because it shows that we can keep the influx at bay by pursuing a sensible policy in Denmark. But also because there are refugees who would like to receive a bag of money and travel home and rebuild their own country,” Tesfaye told Danish Radio. “I am happy that we can give people protection when there is a need for it. But I am also happy every time a refugee can return home.”

    Syria, Somalia, Iraq and Bosnia and Herzegovina top the list of the countries to which asylum seekers are repatriating. By contrast, more were arriving from Eritrea, Iran and Afghanistan than leaving Denmark.

    Part of the credit goes to the new repatriation act, which came into force in Denmark last year. The purpose of the law is to make it possible for immigrants to leave the country voluntarily. Apart from covering travel expenses, the Danish state pays DKK 140,000 ($20,300) per adult and DKK 42,000 ($6,100) per child for each asylum immigrant returning to their home country. To make it more attractive to return, Denmark also offers help with schooling and medicine.

    “Many Syrians have travelled home voluntarily, and many of them with a bag of money in hand from the Danish state. Hopefully, it can help them establish themselves in their home country and help rebuild it after the civil war,” Tesfaye said.

    The minister pledged to further strengthen the repatriation sphere.

    “This is one of the reasons why I decided to create a special immigration authority only tasked with helping foreigners without legal residence in Denmark go home,” Tesfaye said.

    In recent years, Denmark has been gradually tightening its immigration policy, a process started by the right-of-the-centre “blue” bloc and continued under the current Social Democrat government.

    Tesfaye himself is of immigrant background as his father came to Denmark from Ethiopia; he has been a cabinet minister since last June. Before joining the Social Democrats in 2015, he used to represent the now-defunct Marxist-Leninist Communist Party, the Red-Green Alliance and the Socialist People's Party.

    Related:

    Danish Politician: Returning '3rd World Migrants' 'Best Affair in 1600 Years'
    Danish Minister to Migrants: Learn the Language or Pay for Your Own Interpreter
    Muslim Migrant Jailed for Reportedly Threatening to Behead Danish Queen, Swedish King
    Tags:
    migrant crisis, Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People are seen at the seaside, as Italy begins a staged end to a nationwide lockdown which was put in place due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Naples, 4 May 2020.
    Italy: The First Day After the Easing of Quarantine Restrictions
    Doctor-President Confidentiality
    Doctor-President Confidentiality
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse