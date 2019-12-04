Register
09:14 GMT +304 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Libyan coastguard pull a boat carrying illegal African migrants, 'rescued' as they were trying to reach Europe, at a naval base near the capital Tripoli on 29 September 2015.

    Danish 'Welfare Magnet' Study: Generous Benefits Lure More Migrants

    © AFP 2019 / Mahmud Turkia
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/103912/71/1039127107.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/201912041077478872-danish-welfare-magnet-study-generous-benefits-lure-more-migrants/

    With one of the most generous welfare systems in the world and benefit rates even higher than in the fellow Nordic states, Denmark was seen as an “ideal setting” for studying the “welfare magnet” problem.

    Generous social security schemes attract larger migrant crowds,  a study of the Danish system called The Welfare Magnet Hypothesis, which was conducted by Princeton University economists Ole Agersnap, Amalie Jensen and Henrik Kleven has concluded.

    The researcher trio studied the effects of welfare generosity on international migration using a series of large changes in welfare benefits for immigrants in Denmark, and concluded that immigrants were more likely to come to Denmark when they could pick up more welfare.

    The researchers traced a series of changes in Denmark's immigration laws and their repercussions. They admittedly saw Denmark as an “ideal setting” for studying this question. Denmark, they argued, has “one of the most generous welfare systems in the world”, with benefit rates “even higher than in fellow Nordic welfare states”.

    The first change, implemented in 2002 under the liberal-conservative government of future NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen, lowered benefits for immigrants from outside the EU by about 50 percent, with no changes for natives or immigrants from inside the EU. The policy was repealed in 2012 following the election of a centre-left government, and then re-instituted in 2015 after the return of a centre-right government. The Danish government was even active in disseminating information about the welfare scheme to potential immigrants. For instance, it ran an ad campaign in Lebanese newspapers informing refugees of the reduced benefits.

    This, according to the researchers, allowed for a “quasi-experimental research design” with “sizeable effects”.

    “The benefit reduction reduced the net flow of immigrants by about 5,000 people per year, or 3.7 percent of the stock of treated immigrants, and the subsequent repeal of the policy reversed the effect almost exactly,” the research team stressed.

    Since Denmark was just one small country, the researchers concluded, its welfare system cannot be expected to affect decisions to emigrate from, say, Afghanistan. However, it affects the decision by an Afghan migrant to locate in Denmark instead of, say, neighbouring Sweden or Germany, the researchers pointed out.

    “While there are many non-welfare factors that matter for migration decisions, our evidence implies that, conditional on moving, the generosity of the welfare system is important for destination choices,” the researchers concluded.

    A group of refugees walk on the railway tracks after crossing from Serbia, into Roszke, Hungary, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2015.
    © AP Photo / Darko Bandic
    Diversity Erodes Social Trust, Danish Study Finds
    Over the last four decades, Denmark has seen a strong upward trend in the number of immigrants. The share of first-generation immigrants in the population has spiked from 3 percent in 1980 to over 10 percent in 2017. Immigrants from non-EU countries, those targeted by the welfare scheme, constitute the largest group, accounting for 67 percent of all first-generation immigrants in 2001, the year before the scheme was introduced.

    Apart from sharp spikes in 1995 and 2015, due to the Yugoslavia war and the Syria war, the net flow of non-EU immigration has averaged about 8,000 people per year.

    As of today, Denmark now has a foreign-born population share comparable to that of the US (13.5 percent), the researchers pointed out.

    Related:

    Former Swedish PM Attacks Denmark's Border Controls: 'Completely Fatal, Will Create War'
    Denmark Ready to Relocate 11,000 Ghetto Dwellers in 'Century's Biggest Social Experiment'
    Tags:
    migrant crisis, Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Live to Win: Best Images From 'Energy of Victories' Photo Contest
    Live to Win: Best Images From 'Energy of Victories' Photo Contest
    Dealing With The Donald
    Dealing With The Donald
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse