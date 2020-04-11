Register
11:17 GMT11 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Mafia

    Mobsters 'Goodwill' Gestures to Needy in Italy Driven by Criminal Motives, Mafia Expert Claims

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Outbreak: The Deadliest Epidemics in Human History (11)
    0 04
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202004111078917718-mobsters-goodwill-gestures-to-needy-in-italy-driven-by-criminal-motives-mafia-expert-claims/

    The COVID-19 pandemic has been wreaking havoc on Italy, a European country particularly hard-hit by the novel respiratory disease that has killed thousands, with its medical system overwhelmed and small businesses devastated.

    In conditions where the lockdown protocols in place over the COVID-19 pandemic have left many citizens in a difficult financial situation, the Italian Mafia is handing out food to needy residents and offering interest-free loans as it seeks to capitalize on the crisis, says Roberto Saviano, an expert on mafia groups, quoted by The Guardian.

    Author of the script for Italian crime drama Gomorrah, Saviano was cited as telling journalists on 9 April that mobsters were distributing groceries to the poorest Italians while expecting to cash in on the favours when the pandemic- triggered crisis is over.

    As Italy awaits European funding that might help prop up its flailing economy, the investigative journalist insists that the Mafia bosses are also getting their hands on businesses that have been struggling to cope amidst the pandemic.

    A view of an empty Grand Canal on Palm Sunday, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Venice, Italy, April 5, 2020
    © REUTERS / MANUEL SILVESTRI
    A view of an empty Grand Canal on Palm Sunday, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Venice, Italy, April 5, 2020

    Saviano, currently under police protection in New York after the release of the series, says that in Italy's southern capital Naples, moneylenders have cancelled interest on debt at the express orders of the Mafia, or Camorra, as the Italian organized crime syndicate is also called.

    “For what purpose? For favours,” warns Saviano.

    The benefits that the criminals are hoping to thus gain might be votes, or allowing someone to put their name on a contract as a front for the mafia, according to the expert.

    The concerns aired by Saviano are echoed by law enforcement and officials.

    “For over a month, shops, cafés, restaurants and pubs have been closed…The government is issuing so-called to support people…If the state doesn’t step in soon to help these families, the mafia will provide its services, imposing their control over people’s lives,” Nicola Gratteri, head of the prosecutor’s office in Catanzaro, Calabria, was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

    The official added that millions of Italians were employed in the so-called “grey economy”, with the current lockdowns stripping them of a means of generating income for more than a month.

    The free food distribution was a ploy that the mafia regularly resorted to in such crisis situations, said the prosecutor, as a means of garnering subsequent support for their criminal ambitions, noting that the country’s south, less affluent than the north, was particularly vulnerable to mafia infiltration.

    A worker wearing protective garments sanitises the Duomo square, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in central Milan, Italy March 31, 2020
    © REUTERS / Flavio Lo Scalzo
    A worker wearing protective garments sanitises the Duomo square, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in central Milan, Italy March 31, 2020

    Police numbers have been boosted to the poorer regions of Naples, where criminal organisations have started distributing food packages to the needy, with La Repubblica earlier reporting that a brother of a Mafia boss was distributing such aid in Palermo.

    In March, as Italy was struggling with the coronavirus crisis, the top government anti-mafia investigator Giuseppe Governale had revealed that the mobsters were “already carefully planning ahead to when the economy will start to be rebuilt… There will be a lot of money going around.”

    The head of Italy’s anti-mafia investigation directorate (DIA) added:

    “They will be looking for loopholes in the system. We'll have to keep our eyes open for... suspicious operations, the creation of new companies, dummy corporations.”

    On 8 April the head of the Catholic church Pope Francis deplored “the mafiosi and the loan sharks” taking advantage of the population in the crisis conditions, as he spoke at the start of his morning Mass, live-streamed from Casa Santa Marta in Vatican City.

    Italy, one of the European countries particularly hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, currently has over 147, 500 registered cases, with the death toll at over 18, 800, according to Johns Hopkins University.

    Topic:
    Outbreak: The Deadliest Epidemics in Human History (11)

    Related:

    US Expresses Readiness to Assist Italy in Fighting COVID-19
    ‘Risk of Failure Real’: Italy's PM Giuseppe Conte Warns Coronavirus Could Bring About EU’s Downfall
    Mafia Full-on Cashing in on Corona Woes in Italy & Well Beyond - Report
    Tags:
    small business, Italian mafia, Mafia, Mafia, mafia, COVID-19, coronavirus, Italy, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Yulia Boyarintseva, master of snowboarding and snowkiting sports, walks her dog near her home outside Krasnoyarsk
    This Week in Pictures: 4-10 April
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse