Register
07:00 GMT11 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a face mask walks past the European Commission headquarters as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Brussels, Belgium April 9, 2020.

    'Bruxit' in Sight? Eurozone Countries Agree on Coronavirus Recovery Fund, But Details Remain Unknown

    © REUTERS / Yves Herman
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107891/49/1078914993_0:13:3100:1757_1200x675_80_0_0_b0c8a194297b227e2864356ef2d17e36.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202004111078914925-bruxit-in-sight-eurozone-countries-agree-on-coronavirus-recovery-fund-but-details-remain-unknown/

    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The Eurogroup, an informal association of eurozone finance ministers, said on Thursday that it had agreed to work on a temporary recovery fund to tackle the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic for the bloc, but the details and amounts envisioned by the fund are not clear.

    The fact that the main details about the agreed fund remain unknown raises questions across the European Union. Moreover, the deal about the new recovery fund is reached in addition to already agreed measures to allocate 550 billion euros ($602 million) for the COVID-19 response.

    It is not yet clear whether the fund envisions grants or loans for the countries most affected by the coronavirus.

    "Some member states expressed the view that this should be achieved via common debt issuance; other member states said that alternative ways should be found," Eurogroup President and Portuguese Finance Minister Mario Centeno said on Thursday.

    Centeno did not disclose what alternative ways are to be considered, so it is up to the European Council and heads of states of EU members to make a final decision.

    Eurozone Temporarily Abandoning Maastricht Criteria

    The new decisions barely go further than what had been announced earlier. Besides, there is no clarity on the so-called coronabonds — Eurobonds that will help overcome the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic — as well. Italy, Spain and other southern European countries have been asking for the issuance of coronabonds since late March but so far the northern states are not backing this idea.

    "We are committed to do everything necessary to meet this challenge in a spirit of solidarity. A coordinated and comprehensive strategy is necessary to deal with health emergency needs, to support economic activity and to prepare the ground for the recovery," the joint declaration of the Eurogroup ministers, which was agreed following the meeting on Thursday, said.

    According to the Eurogroup, there is a "flexibility in EU rules." On March 23, the finance ministers agreed with the assessment of the Commission that the conditions for the use of the general escape clause of the EU fiscal framework were fulfilled.

    The Italian and EU flags fly at half mast as a sign of mourning for the victims of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Palazzo del Quirinale, Rome, Italy 31 March 2020.
    © REUTERS / ITALIAN PRESIDENCY
    ‘Risk of Failure Real’: Italy's PM Giuseppe Conte Warns Coronavirus Could Bring About EU’s Downfall
    This made it possible to abandon the rule that the deficit of the member state's budget should not exceed three percent, and that the level of the national debt should not exceed 60 percent of GDP. The EU members are now allowed to spend more and without limits.

    Moreover, the European Commission issued a specific temporary state-aid framework to expedite public support to companies. The Commission will also use all the flexibility offered by the EU public procurement framework in this emergency situation.

    Eurogroup's Measures Look Impressive

    The Eurogroup came up with further measures for a coordinated response to the economic fallout triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, as requested by the EU leaders on March 26.

    "Today [Thursday], we agreed upon three safety nets and a plan for the recovery, to ensure we grow together, not apart, once the virus is behind us. These proposals build on our collective financial strength and European solidarity. We also had a first discussion on a proposal for a temporary recovery fund, which would turbo-charge the European investments that we will need to build a better, greener, more resilient and more digital economy," Centeno said.

    The response envisions 240 billion euros in loans from the eurozone relief fund, which is considered insufficient by the southern countries, a guarantee fund worth 200 billion euros for businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, and 100 billion euros for supporting the unemployed people in the EU.

    European Treaties Forbid Issuance of Coronabonds

    The European Central Bank (ECB) and the central banks of the EU member states are not allowed to issue Eurobonds, which are currently demanded by Italy, Spain and other countries most affected by the health crisis.

    "The European Central Bank and the central banks of the Member States, hereinafter referred to as" national central banks ", are prohibited from granting overdrafts or any other type of credit to Union institutions, bodies, offices or agencies, central administrations, regional or local authorities, other public authorities, other bodies or public undertakings of the Member States; the direct acquisition from them by the European Central Bank or the national central banks of their debt instruments is also prohibited," the 123rd article of the Lisbon Treaty has said.

    This situation is identical for all the Eurogroup countries, Charles Gave, an economist representing the Paris-based Institute of Liberties, told Sputnik, adding that EU member-states can not do what treaties forbid.

    "European member states can not do what the treaty forbids, full stop. Expect if they decide to renegotiate the European treaties. It is the highest legal level. Moreover, the German constitution also forbids it; No direct lending to other countries, except if two-thirds of the Bundestag members approve it," Gave said.

    According to Gave, if treaties are overlooked, then the whole European system might experience a big failure.

    "The construction of a mythical European state, started by Jacques Delors when he was president of the European Commission, this supranational non-elected Europe, it does not work," the economist added.

    He also said that the EU can not be reformed, but the union needs "exchange rates corresponding to economic realities."

    The economists even mentioned that the EU member states should consider "Bruxit" - an exit from the Brussels system and re-creating another alliance with more "subsidiarity and creativity."
    Comments Across Europe

    There have been voices of dissatisfaction regarding the Eurogroup’s new measures across the continent, from economists and politicians alike.

    "Indeed, the 19 Eurogroup ministers of finance could not decide to go for coronabonds. We have the confirmation of the middle solution," Etienne de Callatay, an economist at Orcadia Asset Management in Luxemburg, told Sputnik.

    According to Callatay, the best solution would be a "joint loan" from the European Commission. Another option is for the European Central Bank to cancel national debt securities for countries according to how much they are affected by COVID-19.

    "It is fascinating to note that the main decision taken by the Commission consisted of telling EU countries that they should no longer … respect the budgetary and regulatory constraints that it has imposed on them for years," Francois Asselineau, the former candidate to the French presidential elections and president of the Popular Republican Union party, told Sputnik.

    Asselineau added that the EU institutions are relaxing their own rules and allowing member states to act at a national level.

    Philippe de Villiers, the head of the conservative and eurosceptic Movement for France political party, told reporters that the coronavirus might trigger the fall of the Schengen agreement and the Maastricht criteria.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel
    © REUTERS / Michel Kappeler
    Merkel Says Germany Rejects Eurozone 'Coronabonds'
    Meanwhile, Gilles Lebreton, a member of the European Parliament, said that the economy and businesses should be revived amid the pandemic.

    "It is certain that we will have to revive the economy and support businesses to get out of the present crisis. Certain European solidarity is possible but will have to remain closely controlled by the member states. It already started, as [David] Sassoli, the president of the European parliament, is excluded from the current European meetings," Lebreton told Sputnik.

    In Germany, the opposition Alternative for Germany (AfD) party agreed with the government about the coronabonds issue.

    "Germany and the Netherlands are rightly opposing it. German tax money would flow into the general state budget of these countries completely uncontrolled and unrestricted," Alice Weidel, the chairwoman of the AfD parliamentary group in the Bundestag, told Sputnik.

    According to Weidel, German Chancellor Angela Merkel should not be blackmailed by Italy and Spain, "as is so often the case."

    Nonetheless, these negative reactions did not make an impact on the EU’s leadership in any way.

    "This plan has to relaunch our economies whilst promoting economic convergence in the EU. The EU budget will have to play a meaningful role here. Together with the President of the Commission, I am working on a Roadmap and Action Plan to ensure the well-being of all Europeans and to bring the EU back to strong, sustainable and inclusive growth based on a green and digital strategy," European Council President Charles Michel said.

    According to Michel, measures announced by the Eurogroup represented a significant breakthrough for the EU economy and would be submitted to the next meeting of the European Council, scheduled for April 23.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    fund, EU, Eurozone, coronavirus, corona, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Yulia Boyarintseva, master of snowboarding and snowkiting sports, walks her dog near her home outside Krasnoyarsk
    This Week in Pictures: 4-10 April
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse