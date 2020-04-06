Register
05:45 GMT06 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Sweden's Interior Minister Anders Ygeman, announcing Wednesday Nov. 11, 2015 in Stockholm, that the government will impose temporary border controls as the Nordic country struggles to receive tens of thousands of refugees

    Swedish Minister's Claims of 'Russian Troll Attacks' Turn Out to Be 'Ordinary Swedish Grandmother'

    © AP Photo / Henrik Montgomery/TT via AP
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202004061078850479-swedish-ministers-allegations-of-russian-attack-turn-out-to-be-ordinary-swedish-grandmother/

    Anders Ygeman's claims of an attack on his Facebook page by “Russian trolls” over the future of 5G networks were previously dismissed by the Russian Embassy as paranoia. In reality, the over 2,000 comments turned out to have a local explanation.

    Swedish Minister of Energy and Digital Development Minister Anders Ygeman has accused Russia of “destabilising the Swedish 5G debate” and targeting him in a Facebook attack. However, Swedish national broadcaster SVT found no foreign clues, as the over 2,000-comment long thread turned out to have been originated by an “ordinary Swedish grandmother”.

    Earlier this year, Anders Ygeman said that every time he mentions 5G on social media he is attacked by hundreds of 5G-negative comments. He suggested that “Russian interests” were behind the attacks.

    “There is a Russian competition political interest in disrupting and hindering other countries' development of 5G”, Ygeman ventured. “Obviously those comments can generate concern for ordinary Swedes. That must be the purpose of them”, Ygeman said.

    While Dagens Nyheter, one of Sweden's leading dailies, ran an article called “Ygeman targeted in Russian attack”, Ygeman's allegations were dismissed by the Russian Embassy as paranoia.

    “Our special congratulations go to Anders Ygeman. As we have learned, the popularity of his Facebook page has increased dramatically which we wholeheartedly congratulate him on!” the Russian Embassy wrote, adding that Russia would like to cooperate, but not with ministers “who suffer from paranoia in search of 'Russian trolls'”.

    The recent research by SVT gave the Russian Embassy some merit. According to the research, the numerous replies were largely organised by a Swedish group against 5G founded by 64-year-old Katarina Hollbrink, who lives in Södermalm, Stockholm and describes herself as an “ordinary Swedish grandmother who is worried about radiation”. The minister's statement left her deeply surprised.

    “I dropped my chin, it felt ridiculous. There were a huge number of people who commented on our request”, Hollbrink told SVT.

    The group's members have on several occasions bombarded authorities, media and politicians' Facebook pages with criticism, questions, and links when they write positively about 5G. They consider themselves to be silenced by society and use Facebook as a tool to reach out.

    Katarina Hollbrink is highly critical of Ygeman's conclusions and stresses that it is neither a bot attack nor Russian trolls.

    “This is how you have to check carefully before accusing ordinary Swedish citizens of being a Russian trolls. I don't think it's that difficult to look up”, Hollbrink said.

    Ygeman's blunder didn't go unnoticed on social media.

    “Ygeman's allegations of a Russian attack turned out to be Swedish activists. If the trolls are not at Sveavägen 68 [Social Democrats' headquarters], they are elsewhere in Sweden”, blogger Micke69 tweeted.

    ​“The danger of screaming 'Russian influence' for a reason and without is undermining credibility and resilience when it does. This is not the first time the Social Dems are lying about Russian influence operations. I personally can attest”, Moderate Party MP Hanif Bali tweeted.

    ​“Apropos spreading fake news...” another user tweeted.

    ​Ygeman served as Interior Minister between 2014 and 2017, but quit his post following a massive data breach scandal at the Swedish Transport Agency, when the opposition threatened a statement of no confidence. In 2019, Ygeman resurfaced as Minister of Energy and Digital Development.

    The 5G debate in Sweden has long revolved around the role of the Chinese telecom giant Huawei, which has been designated as a security threat in several countries. As of today, Swedish mobile operators use a large amount of equipment from Huawei on Swedish mobile networks.

    In February, the Swedish Post and Telecom Authority (PTS) announced that there will be no “Huawei ban”, as Sweden moves forward with its 5G rollout in the country.

    Related:

    Game Over? Foreign Military Forces Pull Out of Major Drills in Sweden Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    Economic Recovery From COVID-19 Pandemic Will Take Several Years – Swedish Government
    Sweden Considering Tightening Screws on COVID-19 Amid Growing Death Toll – Report
    Tags:
    trolls, Prussia, Scandinavia, Sweden, Anders Ygeman
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Love in the Time of Coronavirus: Couples Wear Face Masks Over COVID-19 Fears
    Love in the Time of Coronavirus: Couples Wear Face Masks Over COVID-19 Fears
    Phoney Calls
    Phoney Calls
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse