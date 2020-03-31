Register
15:46 GMT31 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Italian and EU flags

    Italian Politicians Say Netherlands' Lack of Solidarity Amid COVID-19 Crisis Threatens EU

    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Elliott Brown / Como Cathedral - Piazza Duomo, Como - Italian and EU flag
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106224/12/1062241219_0:192:2048:1344_1200x675_80_0_0_69adcab610b0b696cf415b4e2486a8b8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202003311078778088-italian-politicians-say-netherlands-lack-of-solidarity-amid-covid-19-crisis-threatens-eu/

    A dozen Italian politicians, including governors and mayors, have knocked the Netherlands for giving a no-go to the so-called “coronabonds” that are to be repaid later on, but are for now capable of rescuing those EU member states that have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

    In an open letter published in the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung  and posted on Twitter by European Parliament member Carlo Calenda, one of the signatories, a 12-strong group of Italian politicians has called out the Netherlands, citing its reluctance to support EU financial assistance to the countries most affected by the coronavirus.

    They found fault with the Netherlands for blocking emergency aid to EU member states, despite “using its tax system to withdraw tax revenue from major European countries for years”, the letter has it.

    The question is about the so-called “coronabonds” - special instruments that are aimed at raising funds to help EU member states overcome the economic fallout of the raging pandemic, with repayment obligations to be shouldered by the entire bloc.

    While nine countries supported the plan, “the Netherlands is currently leading a group of countries that oppose this strategy, and Germany also seems to want to follow this group”, the politicians said, adding that the additional funds would enable the bloc to assist “the socially weak... who are most affected by the crisis today”.

    Led by Member of the European Parliament Carlo Calenda, the politicians addressed the German public, calling on it to remember an episode in history when the Germans were granted sufficient support to rebuild after World War II, all the way to the country’s reunification. 

    “The Dutch attitude is an example of a lack of ethics and solidarity in every respect”, the politicians fumed.

    The large European rescue fund could be structured similarly to the billions of deutschmarks that Germany needed even though it “could never have repaid the accumulated debts”, the Italians stated, adding that in today’s case, on the contrary, “old debts are neither deleted nor distributed”.

    The Italian politicians, including Governors Stefano Bonaccini (Emilia-Romagna) and Giovanni Toti (Liguria), and the mayors of Ancona, Bologna, Brescia, Genoa, Milan, Padua, Syracuse, and Venice, pointed out that the issues at the centre of the debate challenge “the survival of the European Union”.

    They argue that the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic and its varying impact on different states has proven that the EU must act as a united body that is willing to cooperate and give a helping hand in case of an emergency. Otherwise, they said, the bloc is doomed:

    “But if it does not now prove that it exists, it will cease to exist”, they continued.

    The pandemic has already inflicted massive damage on the global economy - primarily on small and medium businesses - as trade logistics and economic networks at large have been disrupted due to across-the-board quarantines and self-isolation. Some business spheres, like the travel and the service sectors, have been altogether brought to a standstill, with economists alleging that the “financial stress” may last well beyond 2020.

    Two of the countries that have been hit the hardest by the pandemic are Italy, which has registered 97,689 cases and over 10,000 related deaths, and Spain, where the number of those infected has climbed to 78,797, per WHO statistics.

    Related:

    Stop Coronavirus: Russian Researchers Roll Out Reusable Face Masks
    Kremlin Slams Talk of Russian Health Care System Failing in Situation With Coronavirus
    Tags:
    politicians, economics, EU, Spain, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Social Events Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Sputnik's Best Photos of March 2020
    Social Events Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Sputnik's Best Photos of March 2020
    Rona's Revenge
    General Motormouth
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse