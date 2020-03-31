Register
08:04 GMT31 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Antibiotics

    Norwegian Writer Pins Southern Europe's High COVID-19 Death Rate on Resistant Bacteria

    © CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Coronavirus Puts Nations on Lockdown (114)
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106325/25/1063252545_0:67:1280:787_1200x675_80_0_0_50308d83ca24c466bc55fdacc81b14bf.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202003311078771224-norwegian-writer-pins-southern-europes-high-covid-19-death-rate-on-resistant-bacteria/

    With a coronavirus mortality rate of over 10 and 7 percent respectively, Italy and Spain remain the worst-affected nations in Europe. By contrast, Germany has a death rate of merely 0.72 percent.

    A major reason why relatively many coronavirus patients have died in Italy when compared to other European countries may be that they have been exposed to resistant bacteria, Norwegian writer and journalist Erik Martiniussen has suggested.

    Martiniussen, a feature journalist and author of the recently published book The War Against Bacteria, noted an overuse of antibiotics in southern Europe.

    “It is known that intensive care patients in general, regardless of what they are treated for, are at risk of being attacked by resistant bacteria, and in Italy they have major problems with antibiotic resistance, Martiniussen told Finnish broadcaster Yle.

    Italy, Spain, and Greece are the countries in Europe where the most antibiotics are used in relation to the population, he stressed.

    “They have also used too many antibiotics, not least in meat production. In pork production in Italy, several tonnes of our most important medicines are consumed, and this affects the bacterial flora. It will be a breeding ground for resistant extended-spectrum beta-lactamase (ESBL) bacteria that can also infect us humans”, Martiniussen suggested.

    The situation in Scandinavia, including his native Norway, is much better than in southern Europe, as these countries have been reluctant to use antibiotics liberally. Therefore, they presumably have fewer resistant bacteria.

    “Therefore, we can also hope that mortality among coronavirus patients will be lower here than in southern Europe, and there are good reasons to believe that”, Martiniussen said.

    Martiniussen was supported by Anu Kantele, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Helsinki. Kantele also suggested that Finland's comparatively low death rate of around 1 percent is largely due fewer resistant bacteria.

    “You can imagine that it will remain like that. Of course we do not know. There are many things that are likely to affect mortality, but I imagine this thing means a lot”, Kantele.

    The coronavirus attacks a patient's immune system that is later finished off by resistant bacteria, which can destroy stem cells in the lungs. This means that the lungs cannot heal and become healthy.

    Martiniussen also referred to a Chinese study published in the scientific journal The Lancet, which suggested that more than half of a group of people who died after becoming infected by the coronavirus in Wuhan also had a secondary bacterial infection. At the same time, only one percent of survivors had such a bacterial infection. According to Martiniussen, more research is clearly needed to confirm the role of resistant bacteria.

    As of today, Italy has the highest number of deaths from COVID-19 in the world, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus at over 11,500. The Mediterranean country also leads the world in the death rate at over 10 percent, way above the global average of 3.4 percent.

    Together with the US, Italy and Spain have now become the main centres of the pandemic which broke out the Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has now reached almost every country on Earth. So far, it has infected more than 785,000 and killed over 37,800 people worldwide. Some 165,000 have recovered from the disease.

    Topic:
    Coronavirus Puts Nations on Lockdown (114)

    Related:

    Russian Consumer Rights Watchdog Announces Creation of Highly Accurate Coronavirus Test
    Tags:
    mortality, Italy, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Online conference Kitties Against Coronavirus in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
    Stay Home, Pet Your Cat! Cute Feline Participants of 'Kitties Against Coronavirus' Online Conference
    Rona's Revenge
    General Motormouth
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse