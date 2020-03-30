Register
05:30 GMT30 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    An oil rig

    19 Million Infected by COVID-19 by End of April, Major Drop for Oil Industry – Norwegian Analysis

    © Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Coronavirus Puts Nations on Lockdown (75)
    0 11
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202003301078756430-19-million-infected-by-covid-19-by-end-of-april-major-drop-for-oil-industry--norwegian-analysis/

    While forecasting millions of sick even despite precautions, Rystad Energy has upped its grim prediction to a mind-blowing 1.3 billion if no quarantines are upheld and the virus is allowed to spread freely. Major changes for the oil and gas industry are also in store.

    Rystad Energy, an independent energy research and business intelligence company from Norway, has estimated the number of people currently infected by the coronavirus across the world at a whopping 6.5 million, suggesting that only 5 percent of the cases are actually reported.

    According to Rystad Energy, Europe alone exhibited 4.6 million infected people by 23 March, of which only 4.3 percent were reported as infected.

    The company expects the worldwide number to increase to 19 million by the end April, even if strict quarantine rules are maintained. India is expected to be hit the most with 5 million sick, followed by France (2.9 million), Italy (2.7 million), and the United States (2.5 million)

    “If quarantines are not maintained and the virus is allowed to spread uncontrolled, this number may rise to an astonishing 1.3 billion infected people by the end of April”, the report said.

    With a curfew for non-essential workers, and severe penalties for those who break the rules, as well as complete isolation between regions and countries, the epidemic can be overcome in eight weeks, the company predicted. The problem is that while “ethically the right decicion”, such drastic measures “challenge human rights and liberal values”, Rystad Energy wrote.

    In what was dubbed the “mitigation scenario”, with case isolation, home quarantines, and social distancing, it will take between six to 22 months to combat the outbreak, resulting in a severe and long-lasting economic impact.

    In the “do nothing” scenario, up to 90 percent of patients in need of intensive care will have to cope without help, as the healthcare sector will be severely strained.

    In each of the scenarios, the company expects a sharp decline in oil demand due to fewer aircraft in the air and fewer cars and trucks on the roads given traffic restrictions and soaring cancellation rates. Given the current trend, Rystad Energy estimates 2 billion barrel sless in oil demand in 2020 due to the virus outbreak, with an average daily production of 95 million barrels per day, which is a 5 percent contraction compared to 2019 levels.

    This, according to Rystad Energy spells dire news for the oil field service companies, as more than one in three companies across the globe will be unable to meet their interest payment obligations on time this year, with offshore drillers and offshore vessel providers hit the hardest and “living on the edge” in the coming months. Based on Rystad Energy's calculations, 37 out of the peer group of 100 companies could default this year.

    Remarkably, renewable energy is not the answer. On the contrary, Rystad Energy, foresees a comparable or greater collapse in the renewable energy market.

    According to official figures, there are over 722,000 infected across the globe today, with 33,000 deaths and 150,000 successful recoveries.

    Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas analysis and consulting company established in Oslo in 2004 by Jarand Rystad.

    Topic:
    Coronavirus Puts Nations on Lockdown (75)

    Related:

    It's Important to Take Pandemic Seriously and 'Flatten the Curve' - 'Coronavirus Rhapsody' Performer
    Spread of Coronavirus Disease in China Largely Stopped - Health Ministry
    Can Global Coronavirus-Induced 'Gold Rush' Indicate Weakness in Dollar?
    Tags:
    oil and gas, coronavirus, COVID-19, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Earth Hour 2020 Worldwide
    Rona's Revenge
    General Motormouth
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse