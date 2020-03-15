Video: Italian Air Force Jets Boost Spirits in the Coronavirus-Hit Nation With Incredible Airshow

Italy remains Europe's largest hotbed for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-2019). Despite having gone into complete lockdown last week, the nation displays disturbing statistics of additional coronavirus cases almost hourly. As of Sunday, local health officials reported that approximately 3,500 more had been infected and 175 more dead.

The Italian Air Force (Aeronautica Militare) put on a breathtaking performance in the sky in support of the nation amid the rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak.

Military pilots are reportedly regularly maneuvering their jets in the sky to create colored smoke displaying the national flag.

While Italy is on quarantine, the Italian Air Force flies a single jet, representing the virus, to meet other jets that stream the colors of the Italian flag while Pavoratti's Nessun Dorma that has the lyrics "we shall overcome" plays.



​The air show is accompanied by Pavarotti's famous Nessun Dorma. Netizens have praised the performance, suggesting that the lyrics of this song exactly match national sentiment.

"Unity and teamwork have always been the principles on which our Armed Force is based and, at this moment more than ever, are fundamental", the Italian Air Force said in a statement.

Italy remains on lockdown and has reported 24,747 cases and 1,809 deaths due to the pandemic.